Harrison Ford, 78, Suffers Painful Shoulder Injury While Filming ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Oh no! Harrison Ford is taking a hiatus from filming the fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ film while he seeks treatment for an injury sustained on-set.

While he may look it on-screen, Harrison Ford isn’t invincible! The 78-year-old injured his shoulder while filming a scene for the highly anticipated Indiana Jones 5 sequel, Deadline Hollywood reported on Wednesday, June 23. The incident required Harrison to seek medical attention and take a hiatus from shooting the outlet said, noting that production will continue under director James Mangold without Harrison for the time being. HollywoodLife has reached out to Disney for comment.

The extent of Harrison’s injury is unknown at this time, however, the studio issued a statement on the incident. “In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder,” Disney said to Deadline. “Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks,” they also added.

Harrison, who is known as an action icon via both the Indiana Jones series and his iconic role as Han Solo in Star Wars, has injured himself on sets before. Back in 1984, the then 42-year-old sustained a serious back injury while filming Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom. Years later, he also suffered a leg injury shooting 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Harrison last played beloved archaeologist Indy in 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

The legendary actor has been working on the fifth installment of the popular film series in the United Kingdom for several weeks alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen. Details of the plot have yet to be confirmed, but the film is expected to drop in theaters on July 29, 2022. Indiana Jones 5 — which is a working title for the project — was originally confirmed back in 2016, but has been delayed a number of times.

“I’ll be ready, I’m excited about this,” he said to Jimmy Kimmel during a 2016 interview. “It’s great fun to play this character…I haven’t read the script. We’re talking about the contract!” he also said. At the time, original director and co-creator Steven Spielberg was set to be part of the project, but the Oscar winner has since stepped down from the responsibility, retaining a producer credit.