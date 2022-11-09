Shawn Mendes Goes Shirtless, Shows Off Tattoos For Hike In Los Angeles: Photos

Shawn Mendes heated up Los Angeles on Nov. 9, as he was spotted on a hike without a shirt in images seen here. The “Wonder” singer’s abs were on full display as he walked on a Southern California trail in nothing but black shorts and black hiking boots Wednesday afternoon. Shawn, 24, seemed to be in his own world as he worked up a sweat and ran his fingers through his luscious brown hair. He also appeared to be alone. His several tattoos were on display as well, such as the butterfly on his left bicep, and his guitar, “wonder”, and bird designs on his right arm and hand.

The Canadian popstar also ditched his shirt for Halloween when he dressed as Indiana Jones for Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 29. He wore a green vest that he left unbuttoned with nothing underneath, a brown cross-body bag, and beige pants that were secured by a brown belt. Shawn also had fake blood and bruising on his face to prove he just got back from a long day of hunting for a prized golden statue in the jungle.

Shawn’s several shirtless outings come as he works on his mental health following his canceled Wonder World Tour. He originally postponed his first post-pandemic tour for three weeks in July to prioritize his mental health. “After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point,” he explained in his original Instagram post.

However, by the end of July, he announced that he canceled his entire tour. “I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away,” he said near the top of his lengthy Instagram message. “After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally to ground myself and come back stronger,” he continued. “We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority.”

The announcement came two months before his fellow Canadian artist, Justin Bieber, postponed his Justice World Tour for the foreseeable future due to mental health concerns.