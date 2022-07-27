Shawn Mendes Cancels Rest Of 2022 Tour As He Takes ‘Time To Heal’ Amidst Mental Health Struggles

After 'working with health professionals,' Shawn said he decided to take the time off to 'ground' himself and 'come back stronger.'

July 27, 2022 12:02PM EDT
Shawn Mendes has canceled the remaining dates for his Wonder world tour to prioritize his mental health after postponing the show for three weeks earlier this month. The “Treat You Better” singer, 23, took to his Instagram on Wednesday, July 27 to let his fans know the heartbreaking news. “I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away,” he began the lengthy message.

“After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally to ground myself and come back stronger,” he continued. “We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have
to put my health as my first priority.”

On July 8, the Canadian hitmaker announced he would be temporarily stepping back from his show for similar reasons regarding his mental health after kicking off the 87-date tour in Portland, Oregon on June 27. However, after the break, it appears he still needs more time to heal.

“This doesn’t mean I won’t be making new music and I can’t wait to see you on tour in the future,” Shawn added to his Wednesday post. “I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal.” He then thanked his followers for supporting him and “sticking by him” on his journey.

The tour cancelation comes nine months after Shawn split from his girlfriend of over two years, Camila Cabello, 25. When the pair first announced their decision to go their separate ways on November 17, they released a joint statement, noting they would “continue to be best friends.” “We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the couple said. However, another source close to Shawn told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that there are still feelings between the singers.

“The conclusion that they came to is that they still do love each other. They just don’t know what to do with that now,” the insider explained. “Camila is the first girl that Shawn has ever been in love with, and he thought that being without her would be easier than it is. They are not sure where the road from here will take them, but Shawn has said to his family and friends that he doesn’t think that he will find another woman like her.”

