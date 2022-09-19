Lady Gaga’s Security Guard Mistakes A Drag Queen For The Singer At Her Concert: Watch

Lady Gaga, 36, played her final show of The Chromatica Ball tour on Sept. 17, in Miami, Florida, and a security guard totally mistook a drag queen for the “Rain On Me” singer that night! In a now-viral TikTok video, drag queen, Penelopy Jean, 35, can be seen wearing an all-black outfit almost identical to the one Gaga wore during part of her concert, so it’s no surprise that a security guard on the premises tried protecting them from a crowd of cheering fans, thinking the drag queen was the singer herself. Penelopy captioned the video, “The moment when security realized I was not Lady Gaga,” along with laughing emojis.

In the hilarious video, Penelopy can be heard shouting, “I’m a drag queen! I’m not Lady Gaga! Oh my god!”, while the security guard looked at them in astonishment. And after the clip was shared, people started going wild online. One TikTok user commented, “HAAHHAHA THE SECURITY”, while another chimed in, “Security gave u such a high compliment without realizing.”

And despite the YouTuber shouting that they were not the Grammy-winning singer, many people in the comments section weren’t convinced. “I’m a drag queen” is something Gaga herself would say, one fan noted, while another said, “Honestly yelling IM A DRAG QUEEN is definitely something lady gaga would do so idk.” A separate TikTok user also added, “That is something what Lady Gaga would say.”

Penelopy is not only a drag queen, but they are a successful YouTuber with over 148K subscribers. They often impersonate Gaga on social media and during live performances. But the drag queen has also met Gaga in person! Back in June 2019, Penelopy shared a photo of them with the “Bad Romance” singer at her Las Vegas residency. They captioned the post, “Dreams come true! Believe it. Thank you @ladygaga.”

The hilarious video comes just one day after the A Star Is Born actress posted a tearful video on her official Instagram after having to cancel the final show of her tour. During the clip, Gaga is seen crying after performing in Miami while she explained to fans that they had to stop the show due to the severe lightning on Sept. 17. She also shared a photo with a handful of roses with the caption, “I’m sorry i couldn’t finish the show it was too dangerous the lightening was being unpredictable and changing moment by moment, I love you.” The popstar also added that it was a “healthy decision” because “I am healthy.” In the photo post, Gaga added that The Chromatica Ball “was the greatest tour of my life and I will cherish this moment forever—it took a long time for me to heal, but I did.”