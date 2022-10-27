Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Ex-BF Shawn Mendes Seen In Same Car After Beverly Hills Hangout

Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes had a boys’ night out Wednesday night! The Canadian popstars were photographed driving away from a church service on Oct. 26 in Justin’s flashy Lamborghini Urus SUV and appeared to be in great spirits. Justin, 28, wore a gray hoodie and a bright pink beanie while Shawn, 24, who was previously linked to Hailey Bieber, donned a beige knit sweater, a gold necklace, and a glistening ring on his left hand. A photo of the singers from their night out can be seen below.

The hangout came as the musicians continue to work on their mental health before going back on the road to tour. Justin postponed his Justice World Tour, which had shows scheduled through March 25, 2023, at the beginning of October after battling Ramsay Hunt Syndrome a few months earlier. Meanwhile, the “Lost in Japan” singer canceled his Wonder: The World Tour back in July. “I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away,” he explained to his fans.

The outing proves that the two stars have come a long way since their first introductions. As fans will recall, Justin slightly shaded Shawn in 2015 when he admitted he didn’t know who Shawn Mendes was. “We haven’t met, but I guess he just doesn’t know,” Shawn explained to BBC Radio 1 Sept. 2015. “I’m definitely a fan, I looked up to him for a while, but I guess he just doesn’t know who I am. We’ll have to let him know.”

Then, in June 2018, feud rumors ignited when Justin and Hailey, now 25, reunited just a month after Shawn and Hailey walked the red carpet of the Met Gala together. However, Shawn confirmed to PEOPLE that he and Hailey were just friends at the time. “No, we were not making our big debut [as a couple]. Obviously, Hailey and I are friends,” he explained, “and it was just really cool for me to be able to walk with her because she’s a vet and it was my first year, so it kind of took the pressure off a little bit… I was thrilled to be able to go with her.” It is important to note, though, that in Nov. 2018, after Hailey and Justin hastily walked down the aisle, Shawn admitted his situationship with the model was “more of a zone of limbo” in an interview with Rolling Stone.

Regardless, before he knew if Justin and Hailey were an item or not, Shawn said she shipped them as a couple. “I think that’s awesome,” told Canada’s ETALK about their possible romance. “I love them both. They’re both really awesome people.” And even when there were rumors that Justin’s 2018 song “No Brainer” shaded him, a person close to the “Wonder” hitmaker told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he was unphased by it.

The talented stars put an end to any feud rumors, however, in Nov. 2020 when they collaborated for the first time and dropped the song “Monster.” Shawn further showed there was no bad blood between him and his fellow Canadian when he sat down with GQ the following month and addressed the rumors. “Justin and I were never enemies. We were maybe not friends,” he explained. “I mean, yeah, I guess I wasn’t texting and being like, ‘Yo, how you doing today?’, but we were never enemies, absolutely, and that’s kind of something that people maybe might’ve turned it into at some point. And when he made the video and he was like, ‘Who’s, who Shawn Mendes?”, he said he really genuinely didn’t know who I was, and I believed him. So whatever, maybe he did and he was trying to bug me either way.”

“But I mean, honestly, I really love him,” he continued. “He’s been so sweet, and super gracious and giving with his advice and with his energy, so he’s a good friend.” Well, there you have it!