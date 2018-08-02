Shawn Mendes: How He Feels About Justin Bieber Supposedly Dissing Him In ‘No Brainer’ Revealed

Fans think Justin Bieber totally dissed Shawn Mendes — his fiancee’s rumored ex — in his new song ‘No Brainer’, and now we know how Shawn feels about it!

Are you wondering if Shawn Mendes is upset over Justin Bieber allegedly dissing him in “No Brainer”? Well, look no further because a source has EXCLUSIVELY revealed Shawn’s feelings to HollywoodLife.com. “Shawn will take any shade Justin wants to send because he can handle it. Shawn feels like he should be above it all because that is the guy he is and if Justin wants to do or say anything, he has other more important things to worry about,” a source close to Shawn shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. So basically, Shawn couldn’t care less about Justin’s potential diss!

Plus, “[Shawn] is friends with Selena [Gomez] and he respects her too much to get into a feud with Justin. He’s heard all the stories from the past with Justin and Selena and he has chosen Selena in the battle for friendship and just doesn’t want to get into petty feuds, it does nothing for him at all,” our source added. Good for Shawn! As we previously told you, Shawn was rumored to be dating Hailey Baldwin, 21, just before she and Justin started their own romance in June. So to many fans, it appeared to be more than a coincidence when Justin recited the following lyrics in his new song: “Him or me, be for real, baby, it’s a no brainer.”

Thus far, Shawn has been super mature about the whirlwind romance and engagement between Justin and Hailey, so we couldn’t imagine why Justin would want to take a dig at him. After Justin proposed to Hailey on July 7, Shawn was one of the first people to send his congrats to Stephen Baldwin’s daughter! “I texted Hailey the day of, and I said congrats. That’s what it is. I think everybody wants there to be more — there’s not,” Shawn said in an interview with the Australian show The Project on July 18. Isn’t he so sweet?