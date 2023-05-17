Camila Cabello Debuts New ‘Dark & Sexy’ Hair Makeover For The Summer: Before & After Photos

Camila Cabello is trying something new! In new photos posted to Instagram on May 14, the “Bad Things” songstress, 26, rocked a much darker hair color with shaggy, sexy bangs. In several selfies you can see below, she also showed off a skin-baring cutout yellow shirt over a red string bikini top, and cutoff shorts, with the hair makeover. She wore dramatic, winged eyeliner to accentuate the much darker hair and pulled her hair into a perky, casual updo. While the hitmaker captioned her photo carousel with a simple black heart emoji, her hair stylist Nikki Lee opted to give a little more information when sharing pics of Camila’s new ‘do. “Retro Brunette 🖤 dark & sexy for summer 2023,” she captioned two of Camila’s selfies in a repost.
In a previous photo below, which you can view below, Camila rocked a lighter brunette look with chestnut highlights. Her previous haircut was sans bangs, and she parted it down the middle with light layers and often wore it straight. It’s not a huge surprise that she went for a dramatic, sexy new look — in a 2017 interview with Teen Vogue, the pop star revealed she’s always down for a new look, depending on the timing. “I would definitely cut my hair! I was thinking about cutting it for this tour, but I use it so much for performance — whipping it around — that I’m not sure if I would cut it now,” she told the magazine. “But I definitely want to cut it.”
Many of the singer’s 67.1 million followers on the platform rushed to the comments section to fuss over the stunning new look. “Jenna Ortega?” quipped a fan, noting a resemblance to the Wednesday actress, while another wrote, “What a beautiful brunette.” “Perfect,” remarked a third.
Camila's new look comes amid intense speculation over her romantic life — she was recently seen enjoying some PDA in Los Angeles and at Coachella with ex Shawn Mendes after their 2021 breakup.