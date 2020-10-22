Camila Cabello’s Hair Makeover: Singer Gets Short Locks For The 1st Time — See Before & After Pics

Camila Cabello lost her ‘short hair virginity!’ The singer showed off her brand new ‘do with a photo on Instagram. Check out her fierce and fresh look with before and after pics!

Camila Cabello has a sweet new style! The singer, 23, took to Instagram on October 22 to show her 50.2 million followers her shorter hairdo. In the pic, Camila looked super cute, rocking an off-the-shoulder white blouse and what appeared to be a black hoodie wrapped around her waist. Camila gazed back at her beau, Shawn Mendes, who was taking the snap, serving up a sweet, romantic gaze for the photo op. But Camila’s hair was definitely the main fixture of the pic.

The “Havana” singer’s new ‘do featured her hair in its natural curly state, but it was many inches shorter than what fans are accustomed to seeing Camila work with! The style looked gorgeous on the singer, who was so happy with what stylist Dimitri Giannetos did with her locks. “LOST MY SHORT HAIR VIRGINITY!!!! I’ve had long hair all my life it’s TIME TO FEEL THE AIR ON THESE SHOULDERS BABY,” Camila joyfully captioned the pic.

Fans, admirers, and friends swarmed the comment section of Camila’s post with plenty of love and compliments. “I LOVE IT,” Kay Cannon commented on the pic. “Yes! You did it! Love it Camila! It’s the perfect length,” another fan chimed in. So many of Camila’s admirers told her just how “beautiful” she was. But the starlet has always served looks that are nothing less than absolutely show-stopping!

Upon announcing herself onto the music with her former group Fifth Harmony, fans fell in love with Camila’s contemporary cute style and gorgeous long locks. During the recent lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, fans hadn’t seen Camila in some time, save for her few posts on Instagram. Most recently the singer was seen out and about with her love, Shawn, taking a stroll in Los Angeles on October 13.

At the time, Camila was still working her signature long locks. Coincidentally, fans will get quite the blast from the past when Camila appears in Shawn’s upcoming Netflix documentary, Wonder. The first trailer released on October 21, and gave fans an intimate behind-the-scenes look at life on the road with Camila’s love. Although the film centers on Shawn, Camila is right by his side for performances and private moments. As fans prep to see Shawn’s documentary, debuting on November 23, we cannot wait to see Camila work her short new hairdo in the future!