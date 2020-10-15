See Pic
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Pictured Together For The 1st Time In 5 Months During LA Stroll

Evening Writer

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were pictured out and about in Los Angeles on Oct. 13, after fans feared they had split earlier this fall!

Shawn Mendes, 22, and Camila Cabello, 23, have resurfaced in the public! It has been five months since we last saw the couple out and about together, and they were finally photographed in Los Angeles on Oct. 13. The “Señorita” collaborators were photographed separately, however. Camila was pictured in a bohemian floral dress with a box and face mask in her hands while strolling barefoot on a sidewalk, while Shawn sported a Halloween-themed mask (complete with ghosts), a plain tee, Nike shorts and Birkenstock sandals.

Shawn and Camila had quarantined together earlier in the pandemic at Camila’s parents’ home in Miami, Florida. Paparazzis snapped the lovers enjoying a swing ride in their beach wear in Miami at the end of April, and Shawn and Camila were still in Miami by the end of May, where they were pictured attending a Black Lives Matters protest. However, the couple’s photos ceased after the march.

This was strange to many fans, given how openly affectionate Shawn and Camila are towards one another. Speculation of a breakup even grew, which Camila finally quieted when she took to Instagram at the end of September to gush about her boyfriend’s new album Wonder that’s dropping on Dec. 4. “My love, I’m so proud of the person you are and I’m so excited for people to see and hear your heart,” Camila wrote amid the warm message. Shawn showed his thanks by responding with the puppy dog eyes emoji and a red heart!

Shawn also revealed that he and Camila actually did spend time apart (physically, that is). “She’s doing amazing. I haven’t seen her actually in like a month and two weeks, not that I’m counting,” Shawn revealed during the Oct. 2 episode of SiriusXM’s The Morning Mashup. He also gave Camila major credit for his new album!

“She really was a champion for this album,” Shawn gushed during the radio interview. The “Lost in Japan” singer recalled, “I remember back when I first started a lot of the concepts, and they felt a little bit intimidating. She was like, ‘Go, keep going, keep going.’ And she would do this thing like once a month, ‘Hey, just a reminder, this concept you’re on is incredible. It’s going to make people feel something really special. Don’t stop. Don’t stop. Don’t stop.’ And it was this force of energy that I think was really helpful to keep me on a real cohesive [path].”