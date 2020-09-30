Camila Cabello Raves Over Her ‘Love’ Shawn Mendes’ Upcoming Album After Fans Feared They Had Split

Watch
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello iHeartRadio's Music Festival, Las Vegas, America - 19 Sep 2015 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day2
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello seemed loved up on Wednesday while walking Thunder in Miami. Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello BACKGRID USA 6 MAY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello still going strong! Pictured here enjoying some romantic time on this Saturday afternoon chilling by a swing in Florida. Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello BACKGRID USA 25 APRIL 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Quarantine couple Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes got a dose of Vitamin D with their caffeine in Miami this morning during a walk around their neighborhood. The adorable couple walked hand in hand chatting together as they stepped out for a bit of healthy exercise. Camila who recently announced that she would be postponing her tour dressed up her leggings and crop top with a large pair of hoops while Shawn sported black shorts, a ripped t-shirt, slides and a set of Buddhist prayer beads around his neck. Pictured: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes BACKGRID USA 26 MARCH 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: MiamiPIXX / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 36 Photos.
Camila Cabello reassured fans that she and Shawn Mendes are still together in her touching Instagram post about him.

Camila Cabello, 23, became one of Shawn Mendes‘ biggest cheerleaders after the “Havana” singer could not stop gushing about his upcoming musical effort that he first teased on September 30. Her dedication to him also let people know that they are still together amid speculation that the two had gone their separate ways. “The world could use some magic, beauty, and Wonder always, but especially right now. @shawnmendes what a gorgeous gift to the world,” she began next to a video of him singing one of his new songs.

Camila Cabello’s dedication for Shawn Mendes. Credit: Instagram

“He’s crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions,” she continued. “My love, I’m so proud of the person you are and I’m so excited for people to see and hear your heart.” It was heartwarming for many but confusing for some as there were many words in the comments section revolving around the idea that they had broken up.

Its not surprising that some would think that the superstar couple had split. They were certainly hot and heavy for one another towards the beginning of quarantine where they were seen in a state of PDA quite often. At one point Camila was photographed rocking a mesh dress while the two of them cozied up on a swing near her family’s home in Miami back in April.

Then it became a radio silence situation on social media as neither Shawn or Camila posted anything about each other in the months since and they weren’t seen much in public. She was the last one to post anything with them as one way back in late May where the two cuddled with their dogs on the couch.

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello out and about together. Credit: Hammerin’ Hank / SplashNews

Camila has been keeping busy professionally just like Shawn has. She cuddled with Tony winner Idina Menzel, 49, on the set of their upcoming film Cinderella over the weekend. The “Liar” songstress is set to play the titular role in the movie that also costars Billy Porter and John Mulaney.