Camila Cabello Raves Over Her ‘Love’ Shawn Mendes’ Upcoming Album After Fans Feared They Had Split

Camila Cabello reassured fans that she and Shawn Mendes are still together in her touching Instagram post about him.

Camila Cabello, 23, became one of Shawn Mendes‘ biggest cheerleaders after the “Havana” singer could not stop gushing about his upcoming musical effort that he first teased on September 30. Her dedication to him also let people know that they are still together amid speculation that the two had gone their separate ways. “The world could use some magic, beauty, and Wonder always, but especially right now. @shawnmendes what a gorgeous gift to the world,” she began next to a video of him singing one of his new songs.

“He’s crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions,” she continued. “My love, I’m so proud of the person you are and I’m so excited for people to see and hear your heart.” It was heartwarming for many but confusing for some as there were many words in the comments section revolving around the idea that they had broken up.

Its not surprising that some would think that the superstar couple had split. They were certainly hot and heavy for one another towards the beginning of quarantine where they were seen in a state of PDA quite often. At one point Camila was photographed rocking a mesh dress while the two of them cozied up on a swing near her family’s home in Miami back in April.

Then it became a radio silence situation on social media as neither Shawn or Camila posted anything about each other in the months since and they weren’t seen much in public. She was the last one to post anything with them as one way back in late May where the two cuddled with their dogs on the couch.

Camila has been keeping busy professionally just like Shawn has. She cuddled with Tony winner Idina Menzel, 49, on the set of their upcoming film Cinderella over the weekend. The “Liar” songstress is set to play the titular role in the movie that also costars Billy Porter and John Mulaney.