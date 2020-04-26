See Pic
Camila Cabello Rocks Mesh Dress While Cozying Up With BF Shawn Mendes On A Swing

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes looked like they were ready for the beach when they recently enjoyed a little fresh air while spending time outside in Miami and sitting on a swing together.

Camila Cabello, 23, and Shawn Mendes, 21, showed off a little skin during their latest outdoor hangout near her family’s home in Miami, FL and they looked amazing. The lovebirds, who have been quarantining together over the past few weeks, were spotted dressed for beach weather when they sat together on a swing and cozied up at one point. The “Havana” singer wore a black mesh dress with a swimsuit style top while her hunky beau went shirtless and he kept his hand on her leg as they looked around at the scenery while appearing as comfortable as could be.

Before their latest outing, Camila and Shawn wowed fans by singing and playing a gorgeous rendition of Louis Armstrong‘s “What a Wonderful World” during the One World: Together At Home digital concert event on Apr. 18. The performance was given to help raise funds to support healthcare workers who are on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic and between Shawn’s piano playing and both their soothing voices coming together, it was one of the most memorable moments of the broadcast, which featured many other popular artists.

When the young couple is not cuddling on a swing or putting on a glorious music performance, they’re doing other fun and active things while in quarantine. They have been spotted out for walks on numerous occasions and also teamed up with Ryan Seacrest to call a children’s hospital to cheer the sick kids up by surprising them with a video chat. Camila also revealed that they are using more of their time wisely by learning from each other as she teaches Shawn how to speak Spanish and he teaches her how to play guitar.

It’s awesome to see Camila and Shawn getting to stay close despite the stay-at-home orders put into place throughout many countries. It will be interesting to see what kind of pics and/or videos they share from their quarantine next!