Shawn Mendes Takes A Steamy Shower In Trailer For New Netflix Documentary ‘In Wonder’

The new trailer for ‘Shawn Mendes: In Wonder’ has it all: concert footage, Shawn Mendes showing off his ripped body in the shower, and a moment when he gazes lovingly at his girlfriend, Camila Cabello!

To say that Shawn Mendes: In Wonder will offer an “intimate” look at the 22-year-old superstar is an understatement, considering the trailer for the Netflix documentary starts off with Shawn Mendes taking a shower. After drying himself off – in a way that showcases his hard work at the gym – Shawn goes on to bare a different part of him: his soul. In the trailer, Shawn discusses the struggles of being one of the biggest music stars in the world and the fame that comes with it. “If I tell the world that I’m just a normal human, will they stop coming to the shows?” he asks. “Maybe I should pretend that I’m Superman for a little bit longer.”

Shawn’s Lois Lane makes an appearance in the trailer for In Wonder. Camila Cabello joins Shawn for one scene as they both take a deep breath together. She also is spotted watching him at a piano, and there’s footage from their fiery “Senorita” performance at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. However, the hottest moment between Shawn and Camila, 23, comes at the trailer’s end. “My song comes on the radio or something, and I’m like, ‘everything is about you. They’ve always been about you,’” says Shawn’s voice, as the trailer shows him gazing lovingly at Camila. “She goes, ‘what do you mean?’ I’m like, ‘they’re all about you.’ Every song I’ve ever wrote.”

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder arrives on Netflix on Nov. 23. Shawn shared the video to his social media, adding, “Thank you all so much for being on this journey with me.” The documentary shares its name with Shawn’s newest single and his upcoming album. He released “Wonder” on Oct. 2, which many presumed was written about his girlfriend. “I wonder why I’m so afraid / Of saying something wrong and never said I was a saint / I wonder when I cry into my hands / I’m conditioned to feel like it makes me less of a man,” he sings. “ And I wonder if someday you’ll be by my side / And tell me that the world will end up alright / I wonder, I wonder.”

Fans were also wondering about the status of Shawn and Camila’s relationship for a moment. The normally inseparable couple weren’t seen together for months, leading some to speculate that their red-hot romance had cooled off. It turns out they were just busy with their own projects. Shawn was prepping Wonder, and Camilla had returned to England to finish filming the upcoming Cinderella movie. They had a happy reunion in Los Angeles on Oct. 13. For the first time since May, they were seen together, and this appearance indicated that their love is indeed still going strong.