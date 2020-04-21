Lots of stars have been trying at-home haircuts during the coronavirus lockdown. For Camila Cabello, the results were not as she hoped for after her mom tried to trim her overgrown bangs.

Everyone’s biggest dilemma other than finding toilet paper during the coronavirus lockdown is how long and out of control their hair has become with no opportunity to see a barber or stylist. Camila Cabello, 23, found herself in that situation, as her bangs have grown so long they’re past her beautiful brown eyes. It was getting harder for her to see, so she enlisted the help of her mom Sinuhe Estrabao Cabello, 52, to give her bangs a trim, because the singer didn’t trust herself. Unfortunately things didn’t go as hoped for.

Camila shared the experience on Apr. 20 via her Instagram stories. She was seen in her bathroom with wet hair, while wearing a white bath towel around her chest. “Alright guys, so this is what it’s come to. The bangs are too long. Can’t go outside. I’m going to have to trust this woman,” she said, referring to her mom, while pointing the camera up to show her combing out Camila’s wet hair.

“That’s her with my bangs cause I can’t trust myself. They’ll look like mountains. Cause that’s what I used to do in seventh grade, I’d cut my own bangs them and they’d look like mountains. So I’ve been seeing a lot of posts warning people not to do this. Let’s see how it turns out. Right now I looks like Snape but…” referring to Alan Rickman‘s character Severus Snape from the Harry Potter film series.

In the next video, Camila has uneven bangs, with the left side shorter than the right. “Not great. She already f**ked it up.” she said as her mom could be heard saying “you didn’t tell me!” The “Senorita” singer continued, “my bangs are not like this…short, longer, longer, short, longer…and she just horizontal lined that sh*t. So we’ll see how I look. If I look like f**king Snape,” Camilla added, as her mom’s scissors could be seen snipping away at her wet bangs.

In the following video, Camila acknowledged, “It actually ended up looking not that bad. Um, I’ll show you guys when it dries up,” which so far she hasn’t posted any videos or pics of her hair makeover. Her mom could be heard laughing in the background as the singer explained, “Don’t to this at home. She gave me a pedicure this morning…made my foot bleed.” She then turned the camera to Sinuhe, who laughed and said, “Yes, that’s me.” So Camila learned a valuable lesson…not to let her mom near her hair and her toenails while they’re locked down in quarantine. Her boyfriend Shawn Mendes is also with her so maybe next time she’ll let the 21-year-old singer have a crack at trimming her hair.