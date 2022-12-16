Camila Cabello Rocks Fiery Red Hair & Sheer Bodysuit In Steamy Music Video With Oxlade: Watch

Image Credit: GilbertFlores@Broadimage / MEGA

Camila Cabello shows off her seductive side in her new music video for the song “KU LO SA,” her collab with Nigerian afro-beat artist Oxlade. The Fifth Harmony alum, 25, looked sultry as ever, rocking red hair and a sheer bodysuit for the video, which came out Friday, Dec. 16.

The red locks let the “Señorita singer” take on a totally new personality. Camila oozed attitude as she slinked around a studio with yellow camo-clad dancers, tossing her long, straight scarlet-tinted hair over her shoulders. Along with her sexy red suit, she modeled thigh-high boots and a long camel-colored trench coat for a little mystery. Her eyes were lined with dark kohl, giving the look even more oomph.

Things really started to heat up near the end of the video, where Camila and Ox finally came together. She looked like a treat, donning a bra-baring red plaid ensemble as she approached her songmate dancing. The pair seemed to be in sync, as the “Worth It” singer backed her booty into Ox as he grabbed her hips and they moved together. The clip closed with a shot from above, showing the stars embrace while surrounded by their backup dancers.

Camila teased the song on Instagram ahead of its release. The “Work From Home” hitmaker told fans, “When ox said he wanted me to remix this song i was so stoked. Afro beats is probably my most listened to genre of music and i have the most respect for oxlade as a writer and an artist – i got in the booth and wrote my part in like an hour. it was so easy and fun and i love this song. hope u love it as much as I do.”

While Camila and Ox certainly seemed to click, the Cinderella star is definitely single. She was last linked to fellow singer Shawn Mendes. The pair called it quits in Nov. 2021, however.