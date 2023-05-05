Shawn Mendes Hugs Dr. Jocelyne Miranda After Hanging With Camila Cabello: Photos

Shawn Mendes was photographed sharing a sweet embrace with his chiropractor and friend Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, on Friday morning as she arrived at his Los Angeles residence for an appointment. An image of them hugging, (which can be viewed below), appeared comforting in nature as Shawn, who was dressed casually in black sweats and a gray hoodie, closed his eyes to enjoy the connection. The appointment took place less than 48 hours after the “When You’re Gone” singer, 24, was seen hugging Camila Cabello, 26, during a date night at a Los Angeles comedy club.

Although fans are thrilled that Camila and Shawn are having a second try at their relationship, which they debuted at Coachella in mid-April, there were rumors floating around that Shawn and Dr. Jocelyne were an item. The rumors were fueled by a handful of sightings of the pair, such as when they attended a Grammys after-party together in February, hugged outside Shawn’s home in early April, and grabbed breakfast together a few days later. Despite the potential evidence of their fling, an insider confirmed they are simply great friends.

“He was never dating Dr. Jocelyn Miranda and it has never been romantic between them,” the source told Entertainment Tonight in March while simultaneously shutting down the Sabrina Carpenter dating rumors.

Now, it’s clear that Shawn has eyes only for his ex-girlfriend of two years. Shawn and the “Bam Bam” hitmaker dated between 2019 and 2021 after forming a solid friendship dating back to around 2015. They shocked fans when they announced they’d be separating but still planned on being “best friends”.

Since reuniting, they have been seen out and about together several times. After Coachella, they were seen holding hands as they walked through Santa Monica, and then Camila was spotted arriving at Shawn’s house soon after he was photographed buying flowers.

A source close to the lovebirds said their public debut came after they began hanging out together privately for a bit. “They have been friendly for several months and hung out,” the source noted to PEOPLE. “They always seemed to have a special connection.”