Shawn Mendes, 24, Gives Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, A Hug As They Reunite Outside His L.A. Home: Photos

Shawn Mendes must have fantastic health insurance to get this kind of outpatient care. Shawn, 24, once again met with Dr. Jocelyne Miranda at his home in Los Angeles. The “Stitches” singer was photographed meeting with Dr. Miranda, 51, on Wednesday (Apr. 5). Shawn sported a fuzzy sweater, dark pants, and slides, while Jocelyne dressed in a white t-shirt, baggy jeans, and white sneakers. When the two met, Shawn and Jocelyne hugged each other. It was a sweet embrace from two close friends – and rumored flames – that lasted only a moment. After this quick stop to say “hello,” Dr. Miranda got into her car and drove off.

This little “house call” came days after Jocelyne and Shawn were photographed returning to his home after a day out and about. The paparazzi caught the two, and Shawn gave the photographers a look while Jocelyne flashed a smile. Jocelyne wasn’t staying over, though. She returned to her luxury black car with a handful of bags and left Shawn for the evening.

Shawn and Jocelyne have been linked since the summer of 2022, when they were spotted on a suspected lunch date. Since then, they’ve made a few appearances together, fueling the romance rumors. At the start of 2023, the two reunited at his home, two months after they were seen shopping together. In February, the rumored couple went on a hike together, one where Shawn ditched his shirt. They also stepped out together after the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, attending a house party following the big event.

Dr. Miranda has known Shawn – and worked with him – for years. She has accompanied him on tours and has worked with him ahead of significant events like the VMAs, AMAs, and his Saturday Night Live performances. She shares photos of her time with Shawn on her Instagram. There are also some posts wishing him a happy birthday and some backstage shots.

Shawn hasn’t spoken out about the romance rumors. He recently disputed the speculation that he and Sabrina Carpenter were an item. “We are not dating,” Shawn said during an interview with a Dutch television program. Shawn’s interview was to promote his partnership with Tommy Hilfiger, and he suggested that the interviewer “talk about Tommy Hilfiger probably more than Sabrina. Thank you.”