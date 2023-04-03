Shawn Mendes, 24, & Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, Seen Arriving At His Home Together: Photos

There were no “Sunday Scaries” for Shawn Mendes, as the 24-year-old singer ended his weekend in good company. The paparazzi caught Shawn arriving at his home in Los Angeles alongside Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, the 51-year-old chiropractor (and one of Shawn’s rumored girlfriends.) Shawn was photographed wearing a gray hoodie and black pants. The singer flashed a look at the photographers while Dr. Miranda gave them a smile from behind her aviator sunglasses. She was dressed in a tan sweater and a pair of white shorts. However, Dr. Miranda didn’t step inside, as Backgrid reports she returned to her luxury black car with a handful of bags.

Swan and Jocelyn first sparked romance rumors in November 2022 after he stepped out with Dr. Miranda for lunch and went on a friendly shopping trip together. The two had known each other for years at that point — Dr. Miranda has worked as Shawn’s chiropractor since 2018 and even accompanied him on his 2018-19 tour. However, despite the many recent outings over the past few months, Shawn hasn’t said much about their relationship status.

However, Shawn was blunt about the rumors surrounding him and Sabrina Carpenter. Shawn and Sabrina, 23, had been linked since February after they were first spotted taking a stroll together. The speculation increased when they both attended Miley Cyrus’ party for the release of her new album, Endless Summer Vacation. They also attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Mar. 12, and the green pendant he wore that evening matched her dress, leading some to wonder if he was sending a secret message.

However, when Shawn appeared on the Dutch program RTL Boulevard on Mar. 17 to discuss his collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger, he decided to put an end to the talk. “We are not dating,” he said after the interviewer brought up Ms. Carpenter. “But I think we should talk about Tommy Hilfiger probably more than Sabrina. Thank you.”

Shawn has been single since he and Camila Cabello called it quits in 2021. In 2020, Sabrina was famously wrapped up in an alleged tryst triangle with Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo. However, in May 2022, Sabrina and Olivia were spotted talking pleasantly with each other at that year’s Met Gala, leading onlookers to believe the “drama” was over.