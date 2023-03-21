Pamela Anderson Rocks Mini Skirt & Heels To Support Shawn Mendes At Tommy Hilfiger Event: Photos

Pamela Anderson is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did at the launch of Shawn Mendes’ new Tommy Hilfiger collection in London on March 20. The 55-year-old put her long, toned legs on display when she wore a tiny brown mini skirt with a button-down shirt.

For the event, Pamela rocked a high-waisted tan pleated mini skirt with a thin black belt cinched around her waist. Tucked into the skirt was a dark blue button-down shirt that was buttoned all the way to her neck. She draped a long, tan peacoat over her shoulders and tied her look together with a pair of black strappy heels. As for her glam, she had her long blonde hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves while a matte brown lip and sultry smokey eye completed her look.

Meanwhile, Shawn looked dapper in a pair of dark brown fitted pleated trousers with a white tank top, a black double-breasted blazer, and a pair of black leather pointed-toe boots.

Pamela has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently attended the Versace fashion show in LA on March 10. For the show, Pam wore a tight black turtleneck top tucked into a high-waisted metallic black fringed mini skirt. She topped her look off with a matching massive fringed coat draped over her and accessorized with square black sunglasses and black pointed-toe pumps.

Another one of our favorite looks was her skintight, sleeveless red dress that was covered in sequins and beading with a plunging scoop neckline, at the LA premiere of her Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story, on Jan. 30.