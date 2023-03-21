Pamela Anderson Rocks Mini Skirt & Heels To Support Shawn Mendes At Tommy Hilfiger Event: Photos

Pamela Anderson looked stunning when she wore a super short mini skirt to support Shawn Mendes' new Tommy Hilfiger collection.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 21, 2023 9:02AM EDT
pamela anderson
View gallery
Singer, Rihanna seen wearing a short black mini skirt as she leaves dinner at Giorgio Baldi Restaurant in Santa Monica, CA. 28 Mar 2021 Pictured: Rihanna. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA742951_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Canadian-American actor Pamela Anderson attends the Tommy x Shawn The Classics Reborn Global Activation event at Cafe Koko in London, Britain, 20 March 2023. Tommy Hilfiger and Shawn Mendes capsule collection presentation in London, United Kingdom - 20 Mar 2023
Shailene Woodley wears a red mini skirt and matching pumps filming ‚ÄòThree Woman‚Äô in New York City Pictured: Shailene Woodley Ref: SPL5305733 250422 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Pamela Anderson is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did at the launch of Shawn Mendes’ new Tommy Hilfiger collection in London on March 20. The 55-year-old put her long, toned legs on display when she wore a tiny brown mini skirt with a button-down shirt.

pamela anderson
Pamela Anderson looked gorgeous in this mini skirt with a blue button-down shirt, jacket & heels at a Tommy Hilfiger event on March 20. (TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

For the event, Pamela rocked a high-waisted tan pleated mini skirt with a thin black belt cinched around her waist. Tucked into the skirt was a dark blue button-down shirt that was buttoned all the way to her neck. She draped a long, tan peacoat over her shoulders and tied her look together with a pair of black strappy heels. As for her glam, she had her long blonde hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves while a matte brown lip and sultry smokey eye completed her look.

Meanwhile, Shawn looked dapper in a pair of dark brown fitted pleated trousers with a white tank top, a black double-breasted blazer, and a pair of black leather pointed-toe boots.

pamela anderson
Pamela Anderson posed with Shawn Mendes at his Tommy Hilfiger event in London on March 20. (TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Pamela has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently attended the Versace fashion show in LA on March 10. For the show, Pam wore a tight black turtleneck top tucked into a high-waisted metallic black fringed mini skirt. She topped her look off with a matching massive fringed coat draped over her and accessorized with square black sunglasses and black pointed-toe pumps.

Another one of our favorite looks was her skintight, sleeveless red dress that was covered in sequins and beading with a plunging scoop neckline, at the LA premiere of her Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story, on Jan. 30.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad