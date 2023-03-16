Pamela Anderson, 55, Hits The Runway To Model During Hugo Boss Miami Show

Pamela Anderson and her red swimsuit are synonymous with Malibu, but on Wednesday (Mar. 15), the Baywatch alum brought her blonde bombshell beauty to the East Coast. Pamela, 55, walked in the Hugo Boss show in Miami, Florida, leading the pack of models down a water-covered runway outside Herald Plaza. Pamela’s hair was pulled back in a messy bun, and she sported a nude lip and makeup that accentuated her natural glow.

For the show, Pam dressed in muted tones. She sported a dusty gray business look that mixed business with pleasure. Her lightweight blazer covered a semi-sheer top with matching slacks. The show’s theme invoked “drab majesty,” with the glam Pam leading a parade of models all dressed in gray, white, and black ensembles.

The show also included Naomi Campbell walking in a black dress, Candice Swanepoel in a thinned mint ensemble, Alicia Schmidt in an oversized beige look, Bella Thorne in a dusty brown corset paired with harem pants, and Demi Lovato in a midriff-bearing white outfit. Other celebs on hand for the show – some who walked, some who were there to watch — included Maluma, DJ Khaled, Karolina Kurkova, and Suki Waterhouse.

Pamela’s appearance comes roughly a month after she admitted to Drew Barrymore that she once envisioned a different life for her. Long before her time slow-running down a beach or posing for Playboy, Anderson dreamed of a quiet, solemn life. “I wanted to be a nun or a librarian,” Pam said on The Drew Barrymore Show. “And I kind of took a different route. I don’t know what happened.”

“I was at the library every day – I was at story time every day, and I really wanted to be a librarian, and then I thought, ‘I really want to be a nun,'” she said. Though Pamela didn’t find her way into a convent, she still maintained her faith throughout the years. “I have my prayers I say in the morning, I have to do my routine – my Hail Marys, my little thing with my little Mary sculpture,” she said.

This isn’t to say that she regrets her time on Baywatch. In early February, she revealed she still has one of the iconic red swimsuits. “I had a couple back then,” she said when promoting her memoir, Love, Pamela. “Now I only have one, and it fits,” she added, “[and] I put it on every once in a while.”