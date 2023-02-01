Pamela Anderson Poses Nude For Intimate Interview With Ronan Farrow On Her Memoir, Tommy Lee, & More

Pamela Anderson has been the talk of the town lately ever since her new Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story, and her new memoir, Love, Pamela, have been released. The 55-year-old took her publicity a step further when she posed completely naked for Interview magazine while Ronan Farrow, son of Woody Allen and Mia Farrow, interviewed her.

In the photos, Pamela looked unrecognizable as she was pictured lying down on her stomach on a white leather couch with her private parts basically on display other than her long blonde hair covering her up. She rocked extremely thin penciled-in eyebrows, a dark smokey eye, and a glossy nude lip while a pair of clear, sky-high PVC platform pumps were the only thing she wore.

In the interview, Pamela revealed how writing her book has been “very therapeutic.” She went on to say, “Holding onto all these things as you’re going through them is very difficult. It’s a crazy business I got myself into. When I was little, I wanted to be a nun or a showgirl. Why can’t we be both?”

Speaking about her childhood, Pamela looked back on how she didn’t care too much about religion but was “really fascinated by rituals and religion and mythology and fairy tales. I was a really imaginative kid; that was my survival mechanism.” She continued, “I can look back now and laugh at some of the choices that I’ve made but I was just living in this heightened movie that I was creating for myself. I still don’t know what the heck I’m doing. But it’s interesting to look back and see a lifetime. I don’t know how I raised two such great kids. I mean, considering the gene pool, they’re perfect gentlemen,” Pamela said about her two sons – Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee, who she shares with her ex, Tommy Lee.

While Pamela’s book promises to reveal a lot that we didn’t know about the star’s life, she revealed that “sometimes I wake up and I go, ‘My god, what have I done?’ But I needed to get that out. It was life or death.” While there is much to unfold in the book, Pam admitted that she could’ve added even more, but chose not to. “I could have been much more graphic. I could have told many more stories. I could have talked about other relationships, but there’s the denial thing, the legal thing, so you just go, ‘Is it even worth going there?'”

Tommy doesn’t appear in Pamela’s documentary, however, she admitted that she’s spoken to Tommy “a few times.” She went on to say, “It’s always cordial and we ramble to each other sometimes and I can tell we miss each other’s voice. But he’s moved on. He has a wife. And the last thing I want to do is be disruptive in anyone’s life. Not that I could be. They’re probably like, ‘Oh god, here she goes again.’ But it’s part of my story.”