Pamela Anderson Details Her Nasty Split With Ex-Husband Kid Rock & His Fight With Tommy Lee

Pamela Anderson, 55, opened up about her rocky marriage with Kid Rock, 52, which lasted from 2006 until 2007, and his wild fight with her ex-husband Tommy Lee, in her newly released memoir, Love, Pamela. The former Baywatch star admitted that rumors they split after a screening of Borat, which she attended, were true, and the rapper, whose real name is Robert “Bob” Ritchie, allegedly unloaded on her after he saw she made a reference to the leaked sex tape with Tommy in the movie.

“Bob stormed out, calling me a whore and worse,” she claimed in the memoir, according to Too Fab. “He was embarrassed, and his reaction was not thought through.”

“After I chased Bob to his car, he peeled out, leaving me there alone,” she continued. “I turned back and apologized, then asked if anyone could give me a ride home. When I walked in, Bob was smashing a photo on the wall. He said he was sick of waking up to a picture of me and David LaChapelle every day. But it wasn’t me and David — it was Marilyn Monroe and Bert Stern.”

The couple went on to call it quits and Pamela admitted she didn’t “stay in touch with Bob” but they eventually crossed paths again at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards, where Tommy also was. She said that as she “slipped” past Kid Rock to take her seat, “Tommy pulled me onto his lap.” She went on to tell fellow guest Criss Angel that she’d love it if he “could make Tommy disappear.”

“Bob saw the whole thing and was fuming from his seat across from us,” she apparently wrote before saying the exes then “dove at each other” and started to fight each other. “Fists were flying, and the whole thing ended up on live TV. I walked out,” she explained. “It was a setup. MTV must have been thrilled. I told the press waiting outside that we were bamboozled.”

In addition to the struggles with Kid Rock, Pamela praised him for having a good relationship with her sons, Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, who she shares with Tommy. “[He] had taken on a lot with me and two boys,” she explained and he was “really great” to them, who “loved” him. She went on to detail their many “adventures” and said he made “a huge effort” with them, according to Rolling Stone.

Pamela’s memoir and Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story, were both released on Jan. 31.