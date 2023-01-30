Pamela Anderson’s Spouses: Every Man She’s Ever Married From Tommy Lee To Kid Rock & Beyond

Pamela Anderson is an actress and model, known for starring role on ‘Baywatch.’

Pamela has been married 6 times to five men: Tommy Lee, Kid Rock, Rick Salomon, Jon Peters, and Dan Hayhurst.

Pamela opened up about her marriages in her new memoir and Netflix documentary.

Pamela Anderson has been an iconic star for over 30 years. She’s wow-ed audiences with her acting roles in hits like Baywatch and many movies, as well as her modeling appearances. Besides her work, Pamela’s personal life has often made headlines with her relationships getting much public attention. Pamela, 55, has finally opened up and told her story on her terms through her memoir Love, Pamela and her Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story. Both the book and film will likely share many previously unknown details about her relationships with each of her husbands. Find out more about all of her marriages here.

Tommy Lee

Pam’s first marriage is perhaps her most well-known. She wed Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, 60, in 1995, after only knowing him for a matter of days. During their marriage, the pair were subjected to much tabloid coverage, especially after their sex tape was released without either of their consent. Their relationship and the legal issues surrounding their sex tape was the inspiration for the Hulu series Pam And Tommy, which the actress has been very vocal about her disapproval of.

During their marriage, the pair had their only two sons Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, born in 1996 and 1997, respectively. In 1998, Tommy was arrested for spousal abuse, when he assaulted her. He was sentenced to six months in jail, and the pair divorced that year, but they continued to have a custody battle, which lasted until 2002. After the divorce, the two did reunite and try to give their relationship another shot, with the most recent time being in 2008, via People. Despite the split and the abuse, Pam did write about how the divorce was the “hardest, lowest, most difficult point of my life,” in an excerpt from her new memoir, published in People. Despite the hard parts, she wrote about how she felt like “Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love.”

Kid Rock

Despite some brief engagements, Pam didn’t get married again until over a decade after she and Tommy first said, “I do.” She got engaged to rap-rock star Kid Rock, 52, in 2002, but split up in 2003, but the split was short-lived, because they ended up getting married in July 2006, followed by two more ceremonies in August. After the pair’s second wedding, Pamela gushed about the singer in a blog post. “Just Married! It’s official. Just left the courthouse,” she wrote at the time, via People. “Mr. and Mrs. Ritchie have left the building.”

Later that year, it was revealed that Pam had suffered a miscarriage while filming the movie Blonde And Blonder in Vancouver in November 2006. Pamela filed for divorce from Kid Rock just over two weeks after the news of their miscarriage broke.

Rick Salomon

While Pamela and Tommy later reunited and tried to give their relationship another shot, the only man she’s married twice has been professional poker player Rick Salomon, 55. Pam and Rick first tied the knot at The Mirage in Las Vegas in October 2007, but they split up that December and had their marriage annulled in 2008. Despite the split, the couple clearly stayed on very good terms. Pam referred to the poker player as her “best friend with benefits” during an October 2013 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, via E! News. The pair decided to try marrying once again, with the actress announcing that she’d wed Rick again in January 2014. The second time’s not always a charm though, and the pair ended up getting divorced in 2015.

Jon Peters

Pamela’s shortest marriage was less than two weeks! She married producer Jon Peters, 77, on January 20, 2020, but they announced that they split by February 1. Even though the marriage was very short-lived, the pair actually had a longstanding relationship. The two met when Pamela first moved to the U.S. from Canada to pursue an entertainment career. Even though the marriage didn’t work out, the two are still clearly very fond of each other, as they showed in a January 2023 Variety interview. “He’s great and has been a huge influence on my life. I love him to death,” Pamela said.

Jon had also admitted that he planned to leave the actress $10 million in his will, and had so many sweet things to say about her. “I will always love Pamela, always in my heart,” he told Variety.

Dan Hayhurst

Pamela’s most recent marriage was to her former bodyguard Dan Hayhurst from December 2021 until January 2022. When they first wed, Pamela said that it felt like the two had known each other for much longer, after dating during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m exactly where I need to be – in the arms of a man who truly loves me,” she told DailyMail. “This one year together has felt like seven – like dog years.” Unfortunately, the two ended up divorcing just over a year later.