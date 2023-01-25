Pamela Anderson Reveals The Moment She Knew Ex-Husband Kid Rock Wasn’t The Right Man For Her

Pamela Anderson, 55, is looking back on her marriage to Kid Rock, 52, and admitted she knew he wasn’t right for her immediately after they got married. The former Baywatch star, who is releasing a documentary about her life and a memoir at the end of the month, appeared on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Jan. 25 and opened up about the ups and downs of her love life over the years. Howard asked about the moment she knew she shouldn’t have romantically been with the singer, and she didn’t hesitate to answer.

“Right when I got married,” she said with a laugh, before mentioning her first husband, Tommy Lee, in the video above. “I just jump into something because, you know, Tommy and I did, and we had this incredible connection. But then you jump into something and it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s not this incredible connection, it’s just something else. Then I slowly try to make my way out.”

“This last year I’ve been alone, and it’s been a really incredible year for me,” she added. “Just kind of going through, looking back, and reflecting on everything … it’s been good. I mean, like you have to be able to be alone too before you can be with somebody else, so I feel like I’m just kind of growing up right now. It’s taken a long time.”

Pamela and Kid Rock were married from 2006 until 2007. Before that, she was married to Tommy, with whom she shares sons Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, from 1995 until 1998. The former Playboy star also went on to marry after Kid Rock. She was married to Rick Salomon from 2007 until 2008 and again from 2014 until 2015. She also married Jon Peters in 2020 but the marriage was short-lived. Finally, she married her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst in 2020 but filed for divorce in 2022.

Pamela’s documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, will air on Netflix and will feature her side of the story about many public relationships and moments in her life. Her memoir, Love, Pamela, is set to do the same. Both of them will be released on Jan. 31.