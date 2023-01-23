Pamela Anderson Says Tommy Lee Was Jealous, ‘Trashed’ Her Trailer After David Chokachi Kiss On ‘Baywatch’

Pamela Anderson admitted she didn't initially tell her ex Tommy Lee about the kiss and thought his alleged jealousy was 'love.'

Pamela Anderson, 55, is opening up about many personal details in her upcoming documentary and memoir, and one of them is her ex-husband Tommy Lee‘s alleged jealousy. The former Baywatch star revealed that the 60-year-old Motley Crue member was so bothered by her on-screen kiss with co-star David Chokachi that he trashed her trailer on set, in a diary entry featured in the Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story, which comes out later this month and was obtained by The Guardian.

“Tommy was so jealous. I thought that’s what love is,” Pamela reportedly wrote. “I had to kiss David Chokachi but I didn’t tell Tommy. He lost it. He trashed my trailer on the set, put his fist through a cabinet. I apologized for not telling him – lying, as he put it – and told him it wouldn’t happen again.”

Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee
Pamela and Tommy during their romance. (Ron Wolfson/Everett Collection)

She wrote that he apparently crashed his car into her makeup trailer on the set, where he visited her almost every day, looking for “wife time.” Tommy was also arrested for spousal abuse in 1998, a year after Pamela ended her time on Baywatch. He served four months of a six-month sentence and they ended up divorcing later that same year after three years of marriage.

Pamela and Tommy’s whirlwind romance also made headlines when their sex tape, which was filmed on a houseboat, was stolen and leaked in 1995. The scandal was recently highlighted in the Hulu series, Pam & Tommy. Despite the good reviews from many, Pamela, who was portrayed by Lily James in the series, didn’t support the project and admitted to feeling “violated” when it was made.

David Chokachi
David Chokachi on ‘Baywatch.’ (Pearson Television/Everett Collection)
“I heard she’d been nominated for an Emmy, but maybe that was a joke,” Pamela said about Lily’s performance, in an interview with The Guardian. “It’s not her fault; it’s a job. But whoever created it – well, it just feels like something else stolen.”In a trailer for Pamela: A Love Story, the former Playboy model said she wanted to “take control of the narrative” after the Hulu series put a spotlight back on the sex tape scandal. “I’m not the damsel in distress. I put myself in crazy situations and survived them,” she said with a laugh in the video. Pamela’s documentary and memoir, Love, Pamela, both come out on Jan. 31.

