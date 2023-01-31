Pamela Anderson Recalls Losing Virginity At 12 After Being Raped By Man, 25: ‘I Just Blocked It Out’

While reflecting on her childhood in her new book, Pamela Anderson opens up about losing her virginity to a much older man when she was just 12 years old.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
January 31, 2023 7:59AM EST
pamela anderson
View gallery
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Baywatch Co/Kobal/Shutterstock (5884653h) Pamela Anderson Baywatch - 1989-2001 Baywatch Co/Tower 12 Prods USA Television
Pamela Anderson Various - 1993
Pamela Anderson Various - 1994
Image Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here.

One of the most heartbreaking stories in Pamela Anderson’s new memoir, Love, Pamela, involves how the Baywatch star lost her virginity when she was barely a teenager. Pamela recalls not being a “girly girl” at that time, but says she had a friend who wanted to make her look “older” with makeup so they could go hang out with her older male friend. “He was maybe 20,” Pamela writes. “I was much too young to be there — we were only 12, 13? Trying so hard to be grown up.”

Pamela reveals that she and her friend were picked up by the older male, despite how young she looked, even with makeup. “I wouldn’t have passed for 13,” she admits. “I was barely, if even, a teenager.” When they got to the man’s house, Pamela says her friend went upstairs with him, leaving her with his roommate. “He wanted to give me a back rub,” Pamela reveals. “Then he forced himself on me. It wasn’t hard to get me out of the tube top I was wearing. And no matter how hard I tried to fight him off, he was also able to get my shorts down.”

pamela anderson
Pamela Anderson make a stalk show appearance. (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

The now 55-year-old recalls the man “piercing [her] body” as she tried to search for her necklace that had fallen off. “I screamed with pain and called out for my friend, wanting to leave,” she says. “I couldn’t see, I couldn’t breathe, I was blinded by pain. I ran and locked myself in the bathroom to inspect what had happened to me — there was blood and other stuff. I felt sick as I cleaned myself up, trying to get it together.” Pamela confirms that she was “no longer a virgin” after that night and says she was “forced, against [her] will” into having sex with the unnamed gentleman.

“I didn’t tell anybody,” she writes. “I was in shock, falling apart, molecules, dust, liquid, my life evaporating.” She says she was “ashamed” by what happened, as well. “It hurt me a lot, keeping this secret,” Pamela admits. “It was so confusing and I didn’t know who to go to. I knew I shouldn’t have been there, and I didn’t want to get anyone in trouble. I started to trust the people around me even less. Eventually, I just blocked it out.”

Although Pamela didn’t reveal any details about her rapist, she previously opened up about the experience during a 2014 speech in Cannes. At the time, she revealed that the man was 25 years old — 13 years her senior. You can buy Pamela,’s new book, Love, Pamela, here.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad