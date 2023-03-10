Lily James Attends Same Versace Show As Pamela Anderson After Playing Her In Hulu Series

Pamela Anderson has kept Lily James at an arm’s length since she stepped into the role of the Baywatch beauty, 55 for the Hulu series Pam & Tommy. But the stars almost had a chance encounter at Versace’s fashion show in Los Angeles on Thursday, Mar. 10, 2023.

Both ladies opted for stylish black looks for the evening. Ditching her 90s-inspired Pammy persona, Lily traded her blonde wig for sleek, dark locks. She embraced Versace’s sultry side in a slinky satin dress that fell off her shoulders, gathered around the bust, and featured a slit up the center. Giving the camera a mean stare, the Cinderella star showed off smoky eyes and plum-tinted lips.

Meanwhile, Pam was pure glamour in a glittering, fringed coat, worn with a matching miniskirt and dark turtleneck. The memorist had her hair up in a bun and covered her famous face with sunglasses, all while toting along a tiny Medusa purse.

Prior to the fashion show, Pam made it clear she wanted nothing to do with the Hulu series. Pam & Tommy followed the saga of her and ex-husband Tommy Lee’s stolen sex tape, something which was a devastating experience for the Barb Wire star.

Giving credit where credit was due, however, Pamela told Variety, “I think it’s hard to play somebody when you don’t know the whole picture. I’ve got nothing against Lily James. I think that she’s a beautiful girl and she was just doing the job. But the idea of the whole thing happening was just really crushing for me.”

She went on, calling the creators of the streaming show, “A*******,” and admitted the portrayal felt like “Salt on the wound.” Pamela continued to slam the show, telling executive producer/star Seth Rogen and company “[You] owe me a public apology.”

On her part, Lily has talked about the care she put into the role. In a Jan. 2023 interview with The Mirror, she said, “With a real person, morally, you want to do them justice.

“Feeling like you could ever possibly have the right to tell someone’s actual story is a confusing conversation and something I still think about with Pamela. I still hope and pray I did her justice. But with anything, you just have to trust your instincts and know your intentions are good in shaping a story.

Talking about her immense empathy for Pam, Lily said, “The more I watched Pamela, the more I tried to inhabit her and sensed how strong and fierce-spirited she is and the more I felt inspired by her. Experiences like that give me a bit of a buzz and a bit of fire to march on in life.”