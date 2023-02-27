Shawn Mendes & Sabrina Carpenter Pictured In LA Together Amid Dating Speculation

Sparks flying?! Grammy-nominated artist, Shawn Mendes, 24, sparked romance rumors with Tall Girl star Sabrina Carpenter, 23, on Saturday, as the two walked side-by-side in Los Angeles (see PHOTOS HERE). Although the duo kept their hands to themselves, the blonde beauty could not stop smiling while spending time with Camila Cabello‘s ex-beau. For the outing, the “Treat You Better” singer rocked a denim Sherpa-lined jacket, black pants, and white sneakers. Sabrina, for her part, opted for a cozy look that featured an all-black sweatsuit and athletic sneakers.

The two’s outing comes one week after gossip site Deuxmoi received a tip from an online sleuth regarding Sabrina and Shawn’s alleged outing at a spot called Horses. During that alleged “date”, the source claimed that the “nonsense” songstress rocked a brown mini skirt, while Shawm rocked a “newly shaved” head. The anonymous source also claimed that the 23-year-old and Shawn appeared “verrrry [sic] comfortable” together.

Despite the reported budding romance between the two musicians, Shawn has also recently been spotted out with Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, in recent weeks. On Feb. 20, a shirtless Shawn and his doctor pal went on a hike in Los Angeles, and on Feb. 5 the rumored romantic pair attended a Grammys afterparty together. Jocelyne and Shawn have known each other for a few years now, as she has worked with him on several of his tours in the past. Despite their handful of public outings, Shawn has not confirmed who is he dating at this time.

As dedicated HollywoodLife readers know, Shawn and Camila were in a relationship following the release of their song “Señorita”, which was released in 2019. The brunette bombshell and her now-ex remained in love throughout the COVID pandemic, and were even quarantined together in Miami at the time, per PEOPLE. Despite their very public relationship, Camila and Shawn called it quits by Nov. 2021. “Hey guys, we’ve decide to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as human is stronger than ever,” they wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends.”

Since their famous breakup, Camila was linked to Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch from June 2022 until their reported split in Feb. 2023. Shortly after the 25-year-old and Shawn parted ways, she dished about her single life routine in an interview with Vogue in April 2022. “Now that I’m single, I wear a lot more lipstick and red lips and brown lips,” she quipped at the time. “I don’t like the feeling of kissing someone with gloss on. It’s a lot. So now that I’m not kissing anybody, it’s gloss time, baby!”