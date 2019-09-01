Shawn Mendes Low-Key Admits He’s In A ‘Relationship’ With Camila Cabello: ‘I Wanna Talk About This Stuff’

Shawn Mendes is finally opening up about the status of his relationship with Camila Cabello…sort of. He wants to talk about it but not unless she does too.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have both thrilled and frustrated fans with their apparent romance. While they pack on PDA everywhere they go, neither of them will talk about their status as a couple. He greeted fans backstage after a concert at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Aug. 30 and one of them asked him, “You’ve said you’ve never been in love. Has that changed recently?” Shawn, 21, have a frustratingly vague answer, but for the first time admitted he’s in a relationship.

“Honestly, I wanna say I wanna talk to you guys about this stuff, but it’s not just me in the relationship,” he told the fans who laughed. “There’s another person involved and I can’t say things that I feel. It’s not just me deciding you know?” he added. So wait, he can’t discuss the relationship unless Camila does? And he can’t say what he feels unless she does? C’mon Shawn, give us a little something after your PDA filled summer with the 22-year-old “Havana” singer.

The couple showed their amazing chemistry at the MTV VMAs on Aug. 28 with their performance of “Senorita” that was so hot it practically melted the stage. It also gave Taylor Swift a case of the vapors, as she was seen fanning herself in the audience after the song from how sexy Shawn and Camila played it onstage, nearly kissing twice. Later, the “couple” was caught via the audience cam holding hands, with Camila reaching up and kissing Shawn’s hand as he had his other arm around her.

Shawn and Camila first started their flirtation with romance over the Fourth of July weekend in Los Angeles, less than a month after she and boyfriend of one year Matthew Hussey, 32, broke up. It started with hand holding and cuddling at parties and over brunch. Then she followed him on several tour stops and would always be seen in the audience beaming over him or gushing about Shawn on her social media. By July 30 the couple was photographed openly making out in the ocean off Miami. They were filmed locking lips yet again at his Aug. 8 birthday party. They’ve given plenty of physical signs of a romance, but still won’t openly say they’re dating.