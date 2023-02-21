Shawn Mendes, 24, Goes Shirtless For Hike With Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, In New Photos

The 'When You're Gone' singer was seen getting some exercise with the doctor weeks after attending a Grammys after-party together.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 21, 2023 3:13PM EST
shawn mendes, jocelyne miranda
View gallery
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Adam Levine, his personal live-in trainer Austin Pohlen, and his bodyguard walk to the gym in Miami. The Maroon 5 singer went shirtless to beat the Florida heat wearing a pair of neon shorts and showing off a bit of his Calvins! Pictured: Adam Levine BACKGRID USA 1 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: SBCH / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Jason Momoa goes shirtless as he works on his vintage motorcycles in Malibu. The Aquaman star was seen with his hair pulled backin a pair of shorts and no shirt as he tightened the handlebars on his bike. Jason was recently spotted delivering a Christmas tree to ex Lisa Bonet. According to recent reports Jason is expected to spend part of the holiday together with Lisa with whom he shares 15-year-old daughter Lola and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf. Pictured: Jason Momoa BACKGRID USA 22 DECEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis spend Labor Day weekend at the beach cooling off from the sweltering heat wave in Santa Barbara on Sunday. Ashton used a surf board and a body board to catch waves while Mila did a little boogie boarding and body surfing. Mila used a wetsuit while she caught waves. Ashton recently revealed he suffered from Vasculitis a couple years ago and said he had a difficult time recovering but is okay now. He recently revealed a significant weight loss as well. 04 Sep 2022 Pictured: Ashton and Mila go surfing. Photo credit: Garrett Press/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA892118_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: GAMR / BACKGRID

It was beautiful weather for a hike on Monday afternoon! Shawn Mendes was spotted ditching his shirt as he went for a walk with Dr. Jocelyne Miranda on Monday, February 20. The singer, 24, and doctor, 51, both looked ready to work on their fitness in the new photos, which you can see here, via TMZ. The two of them seemed like they were both in a good mood as they got some sunshine as they strolled around Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles. Both were seen with huge smiles, seeming like they were laughing, as they went for a fun hike.

Shawn and Jocelyne go for a hike together. (GAMR / BACKGRID)

As Shawn went shirtless, showing off some of his tattoos, he did rock a pair of black athletic shorts, and some comfortable-looking hiking boots. The singer, who has been seen going on hikes sans shirts in the past, also appeared to be wearing a thin necklace. He also held a small coffee for the outing. Jocelyne dressed in an all-black athletic outfit with a tank top and leggings, as well as sneakers. She also sported sunglasses and a small necklace, as she carried her car keys with her. Later in the hike, the doctor bundled up with a white sweatshirt that had the phrase “I love you baby” printed on the back in red letters.

While Shawn and Jocelyne have had a working relationship together since she joined him on a 2018 tour, rumors about the two possibly dating came after they were seen hanging out together back in November 2022. Even though neither has confirmed if they’re indeed an item, fans have been speculating as they’ve been spending a decent amount of time with one another. After their November sighting, the two were seen reuniting in January.

Shawn goes for a shirtless stroll on the beach. (VAEM / BACKGRID)

Most recently, Shawn and Jocelyne were seen together at a Grammys afterparty, earlier in February. The “Stitches” popstar rocked a white, open button-down shirt with baggy gray slacks, while Jocelyne went for an all-black leather outfit.

Shawn’s first sighting with Jocelyne in November came about a year after he split from his last public relationship with Camila Cabello. The two singers dated for about two years before they broke up in November 2021. Despite the breakup, the two singers said they would “continue to be best friends.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad