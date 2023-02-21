Shawn Mendes, 24, Goes Shirtless For Hike With Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, In New Photos

It was beautiful weather for a hike on Monday afternoon! Shawn Mendes was spotted ditching his shirt as he went for a walk with Dr. Jocelyne Miranda on Monday, February 20. The singer, 24, and doctor, 51, both looked ready to work on their fitness in the new photos, which you can see here, via TMZ. The two of them seemed like they were both in a good mood as they got some sunshine as they strolled around Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles. Both were seen with huge smiles, seeming like they were laughing, as they went for a fun hike.

As Shawn went shirtless, showing off some of his tattoos, he did rock a pair of black athletic shorts, and some comfortable-looking hiking boots. The singer, who has been seen going on hikes sans shirts in the past, also appeared to be wearing a thin necklace. He also held a small coffee for the outing. Jocelyne dressed in an all-black athletic outfit with a tank top and leggings, as well as sneakers. She also sported sunglasses and a small necklace, as she carried her car keys with her. Later in the hike, the doctor bundled up with a white sweatshirt that had the phrase “I love you baby” printed on the back in red letters.

While Shawn and Jocelyne have had a working relationship together since she joined him on a 2018 tour, rumors about the two possibly dating came after they were seen hanging out together back in November 2022. Even though neither has confirmed if they’re indeed an item, fans have been speculating as they’ve been spending a decent amount of time with one another. After their November sighting, the two were seen reuniting in January.

Most recently, Shawn and Jocelyne were seen together at a Grammys afterparty, earlier in February. The “Stitches” popstar rocked a white, open button-down shirt with baggy gray slacks, while Jocelyne went for an all-black leather outfit.

Shawn’s first sighting with Jocelyne in November came about a year after he split from his last public relationship with Camila Cabello. The two singers dated for about two years before they broke up in November 2021. Despite the breakup, the two singers said they would “continue to be best friends.”