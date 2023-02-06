Shawn Mendes, 24, & Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, Attend Grammys Party Together After Dating Rumors: Photos

Shawn Mendes, 24, and his rumored new girlfriend Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, stepped out together after the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on February 5. Shawn didn’t attended the star-studded award show, but he did hit up a house party afterwards in Los Angeles with Jocelyne, who he’s been linked to since last summer. The “Stitches” singer hasn’t confirmed if he’s dating the professional chiropractor, despite the fact that they’ve enjoyed several public outings together.

Shawn wore a white shirt that exposed his bare chest to the Grammys afterparty. He also wore a pair of oversized black pants and black shoes. Shawn is still rocking his newly-shaved haircut that he debuted earlier in January. Meanwhile, Jocelyne arrived at the party in an all-black ensemble, including a leather jacket, a matching skirt, and knee-high boots. Jocelyne also rocked a pair of black sunglasses and carried a black purse around her shoulder.

The first time Shawn and Jocelyne were seen together was at a lunch date in Beverly Hills back in July 2022. They were seen shopping together a few months later, in November. Two weeks into the new year, Shawn was photographed letting Jocelyne into his West Hollywood, California home. Although they have known each other for years, Shawn and Jocelyne’s frequent outings together has the makings of a new romance.

As fans know, Shawn dated Camila Cabello, 25, for two years until they called it quits in Nov. 2021. “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” a joint statement on Nov 17, 2021, posted to the stars’ Instagram accounts read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Shawn seemed pretty affected by his breakup with Camila. The pop star actually cancelled the rest of his 2022 tour back in July due to mental health concerns. That was right around the time that he started hanging out with Jocelyne, and their bond seems to have gotten even stronger since then.