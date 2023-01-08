Shawn Mendes Rocks Short Hair Makeover: Before & After Photos

Shawn Mendes, 24, turned heads recently when he stepped out in Los Angeles, CA with much shorter hair! The singer, who previously rocked longer locks, debuted a fresh new shaved cut while walking outside by cameras. He wore a light gray cardigan over a white top, a dark gray scarf, baggy black pants, and black slip-on shoes, in a new photo from the moment.

The talented star also held a drink in one hand and appeared relaxed and content as he took in his surroundings. It’s unclear where he was headed, but the new look could have definitely kept him under the radar for at least somewhat of his walk in public.

Although Shawn seems to be embracing his new haircut, he wasn’t always a fan of the shorter look. Back in 2014, he revealed he had a nightmare about his hair being buzzed off and wasn’t happy about it, in a tweet. “Had a dream someone buzzed all my hair off , freaked a lil haha,” the tweet read.

When Shawn’s not getting attention for his haircut, he’s doing so for other other reasons. In Dec., he made headlines for looking great while rocking a white tank top under an unbuttoned short-sleeved shirt as he stepped onto a balcony outside. He also wore jewelry, including a necklace and rings, as he looked out in front of him and squinted from the sunlight. His longer hair at the time was resting on his forehead and he appeared content.

Shawn’s latest outings come after he sparked romance rumors with Dr. Jocelyne Miranda. The hunk was seen going out to lunch with the chiropractor back in July and fans immediately wondered what the outing meant. They got even more attention when they were seen shopping together months later, in Nov. Since they have known each other for years and she reportedly professionally works with other celebs, it’s not clear if they are more than friends at this point, and neither one of them have officially responded to the dating rumors.