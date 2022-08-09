Shawn Mendes Goes Shirtless In Miami As Ex Camila Cabello Confirms New Romance

If Shawn Mendes had any thoughts about Camila Cabello moving on with executive Austin Kevitch, he didn’t look like it on Sunday (Aug. 7), the day before he celebrated his 24th birthday. Shawn went swimming with some pals in Miami, ditching his shirt for a pair of swim shorts. Onlookers took in the beautiful scenery as Shawn showed off his ripped muscles, toned shoulders, and many tattoos while playing in the water. The “Monster” singer dove, swam, and tossed a frisbee in the waves, enjoying his last day as a 23-year-old.

Shawn’s swim came the same day Camila, 25, confirmed that she was off the market. The “Bam Bam” singer went for a lunch date in Los Angeles with Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch. During the meal, Camila planted a kiss on Austin’s cheek. Afterward, the pair went for a post-lunch stroll, walking hand-in-hand down the street. For the outing, Camila sported a long, flowing floral print sundress while Austin wore a white tee and green shorts.

This PDA confirmed rumors first sparked in June when the two were spotted chatting it up in Los Angeles. It marks Camila’s first relationship since she and Shawn split in November 2021 after dating for two years. The couple announced their breakup in a joint message posted on social media. “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” their message read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Austin is best known as the CEO of the members-only dating app Lox Club. “I definitely want a girlfriend, but also being single helps with running Lox Club because I know all the pain points that single people feel, and I know exactly what I would want in an app,” he told Bustle in February. “I think once I’m living ‘happily ever after’ with someone running off into the sunset, I won’t be as in touch with all the annoying things about dating.”

While Camila is enjoying her new love, Shawn is taking some time to focus on his mental health. In late July, he canceled the remaining dates on his Wonder tour due to internal issues. “After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally to ground myself and come back stronger,” he continued. “We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much-needed time off, but at this time, I have to put my health as my first priority.”