Shawn Mendes Reveals If He’s Dating Sabrina Carpenter After They Seemingly Attended Party Together

March 18, 2023
Shawn Mendes, 24, revealed that he is not dating Sabrina Carpenter, 23, in a new television interview. The singer addressed the romance rumors going around about him and the actress, during an appearance on the Dutch program, RTL Boulevard on March 17. He was on the show to promote his partnership with Tommy Hilfiger and wanted to make sure that’s what the discussion stayed focused on.

“We are not dating,” Shawn admitted, when asked about the romance speculation. “But I think we should talk about Tommy Hilfiger probably more than Sabrina. Thank you.” 

Shawn’s answer about the dating rumors comes after he and Sabrina were first spotted together during a dinner outing in Los Angeles, CA in Feb. They appeared to be smiling and engaged in conversation as they sat with each other, and it caused many to wonder if something more than friendship was going on. They were also spotted together at a Gucci store in Beverly Hills, where Miley Cyrus celebrated her latest album, Endless Summer Vacation, in early March.

The outings didn’t stop there, either. Shawn and Sabrina both attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party on Mar. 12, and he paired his all black suit with a green pendant necklace, which matched the Girl Meets World star’s emerald birthstone. Fans also took notice that he had been wearing the necklace since Jan., which was one month before he and Sabrina were seen hanging out.

Although Shawn and Sabrina aren’t an item, the “Stitches” crooner has had his fair share of public romances in the past. He was reportedly involved with Hailey Bieber in 2017 before he and fellow singer Camila Cabello entered a relationship that lasted from 2019 until 2021. Sabrina has also made headlines with romantic interests, including actor Joshua Bassett, whom she reportedly dated in 2020.

Sabrina’s romance with Joshua led to a reported love triangle with Joshua and singer Olivia Rodrigo, whom he apparently dated first. After Olivia’s debut album, Sour, came out in 2021, fans began to think that the breakup songs included were about Joshua and his new romance with Sabrina. By Dec. 2021, however, Joshua admitted he was single after his romance with Sabrina had come to an end. “I think that’s something that’s been good about this last little bit: I’m good on my own,” he told GQ.

