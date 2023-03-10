Shawn Mendes & Sabrina Carpenter Fuel Dating Rumors By Attending Miley’s Album Party Together

Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendes continued to spark romance speculation by attending Miley Cyrus' album party and then leaving together.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 10, 2023 8:30AM EST
Shawn Mendes Sabrina Carpenter
View gallery
Miley Cyrus Arriving At Gucci Osteria Celebrating Cyrus As The Face Of Gucci Flora And Her New Album, 'Endless Summer Vacation'. Pictured: Miley Cyrus Ref: SPL5529009 090323 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Beverly Hills, CA - Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend arrive for her launch of her new album at Gucci in Beverly Hills Pictured: Miley Cyrus BACKGRID USA 9 MARCH 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Singer Shawn Mendes Waits for His Driver and then Leaves Miley Cyrus Record Party. 09 Mar 2023 Pictured: Shawn Mendes. Photo credit: Tim Regas / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA953997_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Tim Regas / MEGA/affinitypicture / BACKGRID

Could the music industry have a brand-new “it” couple on its hands? Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter were once again spotted together on March 9 at Miley Cyrus’ party for her new album Endless Summer Vacation. After celebrating with Miley, Shawn and Sabrina exited the party and left in the same car.

Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes at Miley Cyrus’ party. (Tim Regas / MEGA)

Sabrina sizzled in a strapless black mini-dress for the release party. Shawn looked handsome in a brown velvet jacket, white tank top, and beige pants. They partied alongside Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton, and more at Miley’s party.

This joint departure is adding fuel to the dating rumors surrounding Shawn and Sabrina. The singers were first spotted taking a stroll in Los Angeles together in February 2023. This outing came after speculation started picking up online that they are romantically involved. Shawn and Sabrina haven’t confirmed or denied any of the rumors.

Both Shawn and Sabrina have had their personal lives thrust into the public eye. Shawn famously dated Camila Cabello from 2019 to 2021. Sabrina was linked to Joshua Bassett and got embroiled in drama after Olivia Rodrigo released “driver’s license,” which was seemingly about Joshua and referred to a “blonde girl” many fans assumed was Sabrina.

Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter at Miley Cyrus’ party. (affinitypicture / BACKGRID)

Shawn sported his buzzed haircut at Miley’s party after shaving his hair off in early 2023. He recently reflected on his “healing” process after canceling his Wonder world tour to focus on his mental health.

“The process was very difficult,” the “In My Blood” singer told the Wall Street Journal. “A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way. And then doing the work to help myself and heal. And also leaning on people in my life to help a little bit. It’s been a lot of work, but I think the last year and a half has been the most eye-opening and growing and beautiful and just healing process of my life.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad