Camila Cabello Rocks A Bikini As She Makes Out With Shawn Mendes At The Beach — Photos

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Sexy couple alert! Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes rocked swimsuits while they shared a steamy kiss on the beach in Miami, Florida.

Camila Cabello, 24, and Shawn Mendes, 23, packed on some major PDA during a getaway to sunny Florida. The A-list lovebirds were photographed on Wednesday (Nov. 3) making out on Miami Beach. Camila showed off her hot body while wearing a two-piece blue bikini that had a thong-style bottom. Meanwhile, Shawn was shirtless and wore a black swimsuit as he enjoyed a kiss from his love. See the photos HERE.

Shawn and Camila looked to be having a great time in Miami. Following their makeout session, the couple went for a casual stroll on the beach as they admired the beautiful scenery. Camila let her stunning brunette hair down to gently wave around in the wind during the walk. The Fifth Harmony alum also had colorful bracelets on both of her wrists.

Shawn Menes & Camila Cabello
Camila’s been dating Shawn since July 2019, and their romance has not slowed down in the slightest bit. In an interview with Audacy Check In over the summer, Shawn said that the COVID pandemic actually brought the couple closer together. “Camila and I were so lucky because we were able to just kind of be in a still moment, and it was the first time in the past six years that we’ve been just able to relax and not work at all,” he said. “We were going on bike rides around Miami, and it just felt really beautiful.” 

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello: See The Couple's Cutest Photos Together

Also in August, Camila had to correct some misconceptions about the status of her relationship with Shawn. After the “Havana” songstress appeared on a TikTok video with a diamond ring on her finger, fans assumed that Shawn had popped the question — until Camila shot down the speculation on The Tonight Show. “I just, I swear to God I don’t know what hand an engagement ring goes on, so sometimes I’ll just put [a ring] on my ring finger,” she explained to Jimmy Fallon.

No engagement yet for Shawn and Camila, but it wouldn’t surprise anyone if the couple take that big step in the relationship soon!