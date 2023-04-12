Shawn Mendes, 24, & Jocelyne Miranda, 51, Fuel Romance Speculation With Breakfast Date

Shawn Mendes stepped out for breakfast with Jocelyne Miranda -- further fueling speculation that they're an item!

April 12, 2023 11:29PM EDT
Shawn Mendes doesn’t limit his visits with Dr. Jocelyne Miranda to the clinic! The 24-year-old singer was seen stepping out with Jocelyne, 51, in West Hollywood for a breakfast date on Wednesday, April 12 — further fueling rumors of a potential romance. In a photo you can view below, Shawn rocked a beige cable knit pullover sweater, matching loafers, and a pair of black pants as he carried a brown bag and walked with the chiropractor in the morning sunshine.

Jocelyne wore an oversized off-white cardigan with sneakers and carried a gigantic bag with a colorful graphic print. She accessorized with sunglasses and pulled her hair into a casual updo, and appeared to be smiling as she chatted with the pop star.

Jocelyn and Shawn, who have a quarter of a century separating them, have been a tantalizing bit of potential relationship fodder since summer of 2022, when they were snapped hanging out on a lunch date. Since then, they’ve been seen on outings again and again, even embracing outside his Los Angeles home earlier in April. Notably, he ditched his top for a shirtless hike with the accomplished practitioner in February. And that same month, they attended an L.A. afterparty together following the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

Despite the frequent sightings, the duo has remained almost completely silent on the topic. However, Shawn, who famously dated fellow singer Camila Cabello from 2019 – 2021, opened up in 2022 about how painful it was to transition back to being single after their high-profile split. 

“A month later, you kind of start having all the memories of things that happened, and all the memories of so many amazing things,” the heartthrob told Extra’s Katie Krause in a video interview at the time. He also noted that he gave her a “heads up” that he would be releasing the song “When You’re Gone” about their split. “Camila and I have always been writers for as long as we’ve known each other, so we understand what that means,” he explained. “And we respect what that means. And there’ll always be transparency between us.”

 

