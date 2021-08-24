Interview

Shawn Mendes Reveals How The Pandemic ‘Really Brought’ Him & Camila Cabello ‘Together’

In a recent interview, the Canadian singer opened up about his relationship with girlfriend Camila Cabello and how the pandemic helped their romance.

Just when we thought “Shawnmila” couldn’t get any cuter, we were proven wrong. In a new interview with Audacity Check In on August 20, Shawn Mendes, 23, revealed how the pandemic brought him and Camila Cabello, 24, closer together. 

“It feels good. It was like writing about the first couple of months actually in the lockdown. Camila and I were so lucky because we were able to just kind of be in a still moment, and it was the first time in the past six years that we’ve been just able to relax and not work at all,” he said. “We were going on bike rides around Miami, and it just felt really beautiful.” 

“Just kind of writing about that,” he continued. “Had a lot of nostalgia at that time, and I think without that time we found it a lot harder to connect. It really brought us together.” 

Shawn’s confessions about his relationship with Camila come as no surprise, as the Canadian singer has always been open about their relationship and has even previously admitted that he sees a future with the Havana singer.

“She’s been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old. I don’t know, at the same time, I know we are really young so I don’t want to jump, like, insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person,” Shawn confessed to Entertainment Tonight in a Dec. 4 interview.

And it seems as if the feelings are mutual. On August 8, the “Don’t Go Yet” singer had the sweetest tribute for her love for his birthday. “Happy birthday to the kindest, bravest, and most beautiful person I’ve ever known,” he wrote, captioning a photo of him recording Camila with a camcorder. “I love you more every day, mi vida,” he added, along with a heart emoji.

The love birds have been officially dating since July 2019 and have undeniable chemistry both on and off stage. Their romance simply has no plans on slowing down. Even his dad has given him his stamp of approval and refers to Camila as his daughter-in-law.

“My dad is never very serious about things, but he would always bug me and be like, ‘How’s my daughter-in-law doing?’,” Shawn said. “Obviously your parents don’t know, but when you know you know, but I definitely went to them a lot about it.”

After two years, their relationship is stronger than ever. As of late, fans have been able to watch their relationship blossom as the couple has been sharing more of their time together on social media.

 