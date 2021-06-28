Shawn Mendes Reveals: ‘I Did Raise My Voice At’ Camila Cabello During A Recent Fight — Watch

The Canadian singer reflected on a fight he had with his girlfriend and revealed what he learned from it.

Shawn Mendes reflected on a fight he had with girlfriend Camila Cabello in a new interview published on June 28. The Canadian singer-songwriter, 22, appeared on the Man Enough podcast with co-hosts Justin Baldoni, Jamey Heath, and Liz Plank and got candid about a time he raised his voice at Camila, 24. According to the musician, the ordeal tapped into a fear that he didn’t even realize he had.

“I raised my voice at her and she was like, ‘I don’t like it when you raise your voice. Why did you raise your voice?'” Shawn recalled of the fight. “And I got so defensive. I was like, ‘I wasn’t raising my voice at you!’ And I did raise my voice at her.” Within that incident, “I felt her shrink and I felt me grow,” Shawn revealed. “And I was like, ‘Oh god, this is the worst.’ I’m so terrified of being evil. I’m so scared to be bad.”

That fear resulted in a “massive conversation” after the tiff. “Maybe there even is bad inside of me, and I have to just accept that that exists,” Shawn said. “And that other part of me, he’s just got to be here and we’ve just got to work together until eventually he [has to work out] the trauma and all of the kinks get rubbed out of him, and he’s OK.”

The singer shared that after his girlfriend comforted him, he apologized for his behavior. “I made it about my evil and my fear, and she comforted me,” he said. “And then it took me like 20 minutes of us separately reading our books to be able to come back to her and be like, ‘God, that was a whole thing and I’m really sorry.'”

Elsewhere, Shawn was asked about what he thought Camila would cite as his strengths and weaknesses. “My greatest strength, I think she would say is my truth — my ability to be honest, tell the [and] truth,” he said. “I think she would say my [weakness] is my commitment to being a ‘good guy.'”

The couple, who first sparked romance rumors after they collaborated on the song “Señorita” in June 2019, went public with their relationship in July 2019. The two even adopted a dog together last November, naming the pup Tarzan. According to Shawn, the two have even discussed their future together. During an interview on Zach Sang Show last December, the singer said his dad already referred to Camila as his daughter-in-law.

“My dad is never very serious about things, but he would always bug me and be like, ‘How’s my daughter-in-law doing?’,” Shawn said. “Obviously your parents don’t know, but when you know you know, but I definitely went to them a lot about it.”