Camila Cabello Kisses Shawn Mendes & Wishes ‘Mi Amor’ A Happy Birthday In Sweet Tribute

In honor of Shawn Mendes turning 23, his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, celebrated her boyfriend’s birthday by giving him the best gift possible: a kiss!

“Feliz cumpleaños mi Amor,” Camila Cabello posted to Instagram on Aug. 8, sharing a gallery of photos and videos in honor of Shawn Mendes’s birthday. In the first pic, Camila, 24, plants a kiss on the birthday boy, an intimate photo of them PDAing in the backseat of a vehicle. A shirtless Shawn, who turned 23 on Sunday, said he was “living his best life” in the second slide, a video of him enjoying “the view” while on vacation. In the third photo, a tussled-hair Shawn flashes a huge smile while looking at his love. Camila reflected on Shawn’s birthday and said she was “thankful for your existence everyday.”

Camila’s message echoed the one that Shawn wrote when she turned 24 at the start of March. “Happy birthday to the kindest, bravest, and most beautiful person I’ve ever known,” he wrote, captioning a photo of him recording Camila with a camcorder. “I love you more every day, mi vida,” he added, along with a heart emoji.

Though Shawn and Camila first met in 2014 while working together on singer Austin Mahone’s tour – and developed a personal and professional friendship afterward – the two didn’t take their relationship to the next level until the summer of 2019. With their fiery “Señorita” topping the charts and rumors of romance at an all-time high, they confirmed their love by making out during a Fourth of July bash. A PDA world tour followed until the COVID-19 lockdown forced them to stay in one place throughout 2020. The couple quarantined with Camila’s family in Miami, and the couple often passed the time by going on walks together. Since lockdowns have been lifted, the couple has been traveling more and, like Shawn said in his video, living their best lives.

Though there’s always chatter about a possible engagement, Shawn showed that he and Camila had reached a vital stage in their relationship on July 28. In a TikTok that was shared with her IG, Shawn leaves the room, allowing Camila a chance to pass some gas she was holding in. “that first phase of dating when u can’t fart or Poo or be a human,” she captioned the video. Yet, Shawn called her out in the comments, saying, “But u do fart tho.” That’s so sweet – and disgusting!

Days before celebrating Shawn’s birthday, Camila posted a few photos from a holiday. “Nothin’ to do, nowhere to be,” she captioned a trio of photos that showed her paddleboarding with friends. Camila rocked a black bikini while paddling around some crystal-clear waters. Though it was unclear where she was, one thing was certain: she was having a blast.