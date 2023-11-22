Camila Cabello Rocks Sheer Black Tights & Cropped Sweater in Sexy New Photos

Image Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Camila Cabello always has fun with her style. The 26-year-old singer rocked a sexy outfit that included a cropped sweater and sheer tights in new Instagram photos that she shared on November 21. Camila wore a light pink cardigan sweater with a bright pink ribbon that hung from the sweater’s neckline and reached her bare stomach below where her sweater cut off. Camila also had on a pair of sheer black tights that enhanced her sexy look. As for her hairdo, the “Havana” singer debuted a shag cut-style look in the gorgeous photos.

Camila did a number of poses as she proudly showcased her outfit. In the first photo, the former Fifth Harmony member gave a kissy face with her hands over her head. In the rest of the photos, Camila stretched her arms in the hair and seductively stared right at the camera. Camila used the emoji of the pink heart with an arrow struck through it in her caption.

Many of Camila’s famous followers gushed over her sexy sweater weather look. “hawt,” singer Olivia Rodrigo commented. “sending to shutterfly rn to make a custom wallpaper out of these,” said YouTuber Liza Koshy. “Cute!” wrote actress Zooey Deschanel. So many of Camila’s fans from her 67 million followers also praised her photoshoot in the comments.

Camila was recently in London for the Trolls Band Together film premiere along with a bunch of other stars including Anna Kendrick, AJ McLean, and all five members of NSYNC including Justin Timberlake, who was joined by his wife, Jessica Biel. Camila, who voices the character Viva in the animated movie, had on a gorgeous teal-colored dress at the premiere. The “Never Be The Same” hitmaker let her dark brunette hair down for the red carpet pictures that night.

Before Trolls, Camila’s latest film role was the 2021 musical remake of Cinderalla, where she played the iconic titular princess. Camila debuted so many gorgeous looks while she was on her press tour for the Amazon Studios film. She notably wore a full-blown Cinderella gown for a “Crosswalk Musical” sketch for James Corden‘s talk show in August 2021. She rocked the bright pink ball gown on the streets of Los Angeles with her co-stars Billy Porter and Idina Menzel.