Liza Koshy: 5 Things To Know About YouTuber Who’s Co-Hosting ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

YouTube sensation Liza Koshy will be ringing in 2022 from Times Square, as part of ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.’ Here’s what you need to know about Liza.

Liza Koshy is among the star-studded team at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve that will be helping kick off 2022. The 25-year-old YouTube star and actress will be co-hosting this year’s annual show from Times Square in New York City alongside Ryan Seacrest. Meanwhile, Ciara will host from Los Angeles, Billy Porter will host from New Orleans, and Roselyn Sanchez will host from Puerto Rico.

This will be Liza’s first time co-hosting the New Year’s Eve event. However, she’s no stranger to being in the spotlight, thanks especially to her massive career on YouTube. Here are five key things you need to know about Liza Koshy.

1. Liza’s career started on Vine.

Liza’s rise to fame began in 2013, when she started posting humorous videos on Vine. She used the pseudonym “Lizzza” on the platform. By the time Vine shut down in 2017, Liza had 7 million followers.

2. Liza has a huge YouTube following.

After Vine closed, Liza ventured into developing a following on YouTube. She actually launched her YouTube channel in 2016, and gained followers when she interviewed President Barack Obama to encourage voter registration. In 2017, Liza became the fastest YouTube star to reach 10 million subscribers. She briefly stopped doing YouTube videos in 2018 to focus on acting, but returned to making videos the following year. Liza currently has 17.5 million subscribers on her account. She also has huge followings on Instagram (19.5 million followers) and TikTok (29.5 million followers).

3. Liza is an actress.

Aside from her YouTube content, Liza has also made it big as an actress. Her most notable acting gig was her YouTube Premium comedy series Liza on Demand. Liza produced and starred in the series as Liza Hertzler, who is tasked with completing odd jobs around L.A. via a phone application called Taskit. The series ran for 3 seasons until October 2021. Liza also starred in the 2020 Netflix movie Work It, alongside Sabrina Carpenter, Michelle Buteau, Jordan Fisher, and Keiynan Lonsdale.

4. Liza has done hosting before.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve won’t be the first time Liza is hosting an event. She previously hosted the Nickelodeon game show revival Double Dare, which earned her an Emmy nomination as executive producer. She also hosted the live pre-show to the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, which garnered a record number of live viewers on Twitter. She also hosted the dance competition series Every Single Step and co-hosted Total Request Live on MTV. Most recently, she hosted the Quibi dance show Floored.

5. Liza used to date David Dobrik.

From 2015 to 2017, Liza dated fellow YouTuber David Dobrik, 25. The pair announced their split in June 2018 via an emotional video, which has since been deleted. “It wasn’t healthy for us to continue to be together – for now,” David said in the clip. The former couple also admitted that the pressures of their careers was a factor in their split.