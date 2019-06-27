Camila Cabello Reveals What’s Causing Her ‘Pain’ After Matthew Hussey Breakup

While Camila Cabello has kept tight-lipped on her breakup from Matthew Hussey, she did take to Instagram to post a lengthy message about why she’s in ‘pain’ following the split.

Camila Cabello, 22, has not commented on the news that her relationship with Matthew Hussey, 32, has ended. However, she’s seen the chatter online about their split, and it’s left her very upset. “If you love me, please do not send people I love and care about hateful things,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “You doing that really hurts me, and it’s so unnecessary and heavy and damaging to add more pain to pain. There’s a real person behind your tweets. You spamming them with hateful, insensitive things is really not funny, is causing all of us pain, and doesn’t reflect the values I talk about.”

While Camila didn’t mention Matthew’s name directly, it certainly appears that she is referring to things that fans might be saying about him after the breakup. She continued, “Please be kind and compassionate and sensitive and respectful. I know you love me, but anyone that’s doing that is really not even respecting the sacred things in my life. The people I love and care about is one of them. I would really appreciate it if you would delete any mean comments you’ve sent, and please be kind by leaving it alone.”

News of Camila and Matthew’s split broke on June 25, but HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY confirmed that the two had already been broken up for about three weeks at that point. The breakup actually went public just days after Camila and Shawn Mendes released their sexy new collaboration on a song called “Senorita,” as well as the steamy music video to go along with it.

Of course, fans were sent in a frenzy and began speculating that Camila and Shawn could be together now that she’s single. However, as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, reported…that is not the case. “She is focused on her career and [Matthew] wanted to settle down a little more and they just couldn’t meet in the middle,” our source explained. “There was no huge fight or anything scandalous — it just didn’t work out.”