Camila Cabello & Matthew Hussey: The Truth On Whether Or Not Shawn Mendes Caused Breakup

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes showed off hot PDA in the music video for their song ‘Señorita’ and it’s brought on speculation that it caused Camila’s recent breakup with her longtime boyfriend Matthew Hussey.

Camila Cabello, 22, and her boyfriend of one year, Matthew Hussey, 32, sadly ended their relationship this week, and since the singer just released a steamy music video with Shawn Mendes, 20, for their song “Señorita” many fans are wondering if it was the cause of the split. “As much as so many of their fans would probably love for it to be the case, Shawn was in no way a catalyst in Camila’s breakup with Matthew but are they using the news to their advantage with their new song dropping? Absolutely!” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

Despite using the breakup to her advantage, Camila is not harboring any bad feelings towards her ex adn it turns out they just wanted different things. “Camila and Matthew broke up amicably about three weeks ago and will not be shedding any vile words against each other,” the source insisted. “She is mainly focused on her career and he wanted to settle down a little more and they couldn’t meet in the middle. There was no huge fight or anything scandalous, it just didn’t work out.”

Now that she’s single, there are many fans who would love for her to date Shawn, who she’s been friends with since 2014, next but the talented artist is not looking to get back into the dating scene right away. There still could be hope in the future though. “As for Camila to start dating again soon, she is going to enjoy being single for a little bit but something for the fans to be interested in is that she wouldn’t be opposed to explore something romantically in the future with Shawn,” the source revealed. “If that is what happens between them, she wouldn’t reject it but they are strictly friends right now.”