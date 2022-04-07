Camila Cabello Says She’s In ‘Good Place’ With Fifth Harmony Bandmates 6 Years After Split

The ‘Havana’ hitmaker sings about her former girl group on her upcoming album.

Camila Cabello is ready for the world to check out her new music and her new look on life. The pop star, who is promoting her upcoming third studio album called Familia, opened up about overcoming a difficult time while she sat down to record it. “I was just like in a really kind of sh**ty place, like mental health wise,” she said in a recent interview with Reuters. “Obviously, I want to make good songs, but to me, it’s just like, I just want to have a good time today in the studio and feel safe and feel relaxed and feel like I’m being true to myself.”

She went on to say the third album has allowed her to be a “human being” in a “more grounded space.” She added, “My first two albums was, like late teens, early 20s – I had a lot of anxiety making those albums.”

The studio effort has also allowed her to come to a “good place” with the members of her former girl group Fifth Harmony, which she left in 2016 to follow a solo career. “We have been like supportive of each other through like DMs and stuff,” Camila said of the other members Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui. “I’m like in a really good place with them.”

Camila even drops a line about her former bandmates on a song for the new album called “Psychofreak.” She sings: “I don’t blame the girls for how it went down.” Camila explained, “That song is basically about anxiety and all of the different things that have made up like my journey with anxiety and starting off really young in the industry.”

An amicable relationship between the ladies is good news for fans, as Camila’s departure was nothing short of drama filled. On the group’s first outing sans Camila at the 2017 MTV VMA’s, the four remaining members appeared to taunt her by opening their song with a fifth silhouette of a woman falling offstage. At the time, Camila said she was hurt and called the move “petty,” according to The New York Times.