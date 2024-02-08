Tom Sandoval’s Girlfriend: All About His Alleged New Relationship & His Past Romances

Tom Sandoval seemingly has a new girlfriend — and it’s not someone from Vanderpump Rules! The 40-year-old Bravo star posted footage of himself and model Victoria Lee Robinson, 31, packing on the PDA at his restaurant, Schwartz & Sandys, on January 31. If they are dating, then Victoria is Tom’s first public girlfriend since his split from Ariana Madix, 38, in March 2023. They broke up because of Tom’s affair with former co-star Raquel Leviss, 29, which became known as the Scandoval.

Tom’s love life has always played out on television. But he’s keeping his relationship with Victoria mostly out of the spotlight, for now. So, who is Tom’s new girlfriend? Keep reading to learn about Victoria as well as his past relationships with Ariana, Raquel, and Kristen Doute, 40.

Victoria Lee Robinson

Victoria Lee Robinson is a model. She’s signed to Ford Models and has over 300K followers on Instagram. She was previously romantically linked to Leonardo DiCaprio in 2016, when she was 23, and he was 42. They were seen leaving an afterparty for Justin Bieber‘s Purpose tour in New York City at the time. They never confirmed if they were a couple.

Victoria was first seen with Tom in December 2023 at the Los Angeles food festival ChainFEST. On January 31, Tom and Victoria posted each other on their Instagrams, all but confirming that they’re a couple. Victoria wrapped her arms around Tom and kissed him on the cheek in one of the photos from Schwartz & Sandys. A source told PEOPLE that Victoria and Tom have “been hanging out and enjoying their time together.”

On February 5, Victoria was seen arriving at Tom’s L.A. home that he still shares with Ariana. Tom had a pink and red rose bouquet in his hand as Victoria got to his house.

On February 7th Tom opened up about the date and gushed over Victoria during a revealing interview on the first ever episode of the Billie and the Kid podcast. “This week, my addiction of the week is definitely my friend Victoria that I have been hanging out with,” he told host and friend Billie Lee. “She’s definitely super awesome and she’s one of the sweetest people.” He continued, “Obviously I have known her for a really long time, but we went on our first date last night.”

Tom then lavished more praise on Victoria. “She is a model, she works a lot and she is very successful,” he explained. “She does well for herself but she is also very humble and really cool. She is just a very sweet, thoughtful person.”

Raquel Leviss

Tom never officially dated Raquel, though they were romantically involved for several months while he was dating Ariana. Tom and Raquel started sleeping with each other in August 2022 and continued their secret affair until Ariana found out about it in March 2023. They kept seeing each other briefly after the scandal, but they ultimately split after filming the season 10 reunion with the rest of the cast.

Raquel checked herself into a mental health facility for treatment, in April 2023, and decided not to return for Vanderpump Rules season 11, which began filming in June 2023. Raquel now goes by her birth name, Rachel Leviss, and has her own podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue, where she’s publicly slammed Tom on numerous occasions.

In an exclusive interview for Hollywood Life‘s February 2024 cover story, Rachel said that while she has “no regrets” about being on the Bravo show, she has regrets for “how things unfolded and the people that were hurt.” She also reiterated that she has no plans to return to Vanderpump Rules.

Ariana Madix

Tom met and started working with Ariana when she joined the show at the start of season two, which premiered in Nov. 2013. They confirmed they were dating during the show’s season two reunion in 2014, after Kristen accused him of cheating on her with Ariana. Tom and Ariana were together for nine years and seemed blissfully happy in their relationship. They even bought a house together for $2 million in 2019.

On March 1, 2023, Ariana learned about Tom and Raquel’s relationship when she found a sexual selfie video from Raquel and a “history of inappropriate texts” on Tom’s phone. It was later revealed that Tom and Raquel were having an affair for six months behind Ariana’s back. Ariana faced off against them at the season 10 reunion and cut them both out of her life.

Despite their split, Tom and Ariana are still living in the same house since neither one is budging on selling their share. But Ariana has fully moved on romantically and is now dating Daniel Wai, an NYC-based personal trainer and fitness coach. Since her breakup with Tom, Ariana has competed on Dancing with the Stars and is now starring as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway.

Kristen Doute

Kristen was Tom’s first girlfriend on Vanderpump Rules. They started dating in 2006, seven years before the reality show premiered. During season 2, it was revealed that Kristen cheated on Tom with his best friend and co-star Jax Taylor. They broke up and Tom started dating Ariana, though he denied ever fully hooking up with her while he was with Kristen.

Kristen opened up about her relationship with Tom in her June 2020 memoir, He’s Making You Crazy. “When we broke up, he started dating someone else immediately — or, you know, maybe they were already secretly dating; they don’t ever have to cop to it, but I can theorize about it in my own book!! And now I love them both,” she wrote. “I made a choice to let everything go, because whether or not I thought those rumors about an illicit rendezvous or two behind my back had been true or not, it didn’t matter anymore.”

After Tom’s cheating scandal became public in March 2023, Kristen — who was fired from Vanderpump Rules in 2020 — declared that she was “Team Ariana.” She even filmed a scene with Ariana for the show’s season 10 finale where they bonded over both being Tom’s exes. Kristen is now dating Luke Broderick and will star in the Vanderpump Rules spinoff series The Valley.