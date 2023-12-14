‘The Traitors’ Season 2 Updates: The Cast, Premiere Date & More Revealed

The Traitors only needed one season to become a massive hit with reality TV fans. The Peacock strategy series set in Scotland and hosted by Alan Cumming premiered in January 2023 and was so popular that it quickly got renewed for season 2.

The first season 2 trailer and the premiere date were revealed on December 14. Alan teased “higher stakes” and “diabolical twists” in the highly-anticipated second season as the celebs compete for the $250,000 grand prize. “There’s no friendships in this game,” RHOC’s Tamra Judge declares.

In September 2023, Peacock officially announced the season 2 cast after rumors were flying about who would be competing. The cast is made up of 21 reality stars/celebrities from shows like Big Brother, Survivor, The Real Housewives, and more. The war between the “Traitors” and “Faithfuls” is about to begin again. From the premiere date to the exciting after-show, Hollywood Life has rounded up all the latest news about The Traitors season 2.

The Traitors Season 2 Premiere Date

The Traitors season 2’s premiere date is Friday, January 12, 2024. The new season will premiere on Peacock with the first three episodes. After that, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

There’s an extra treat for Traitors fans this season. Season 2 will have an official per-episode after-show, The Traitors Postmortem. The after-show will feature additional footage and interviews with eliminated contestants. The Traitors Postmortem will stream on Peacock following new episodes and on Peacock’s YouTube the following day.

The Traitors Season 2 Cast

For months, fans wondered who would join The Traitors season 2 cast. The first season had an all-star lineup of reality TV stars including Brandi Glanville from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kate Chastain from Below Deck , Arie Luyendyk Jr. from The Bachelor, and Rachel Reilly from Big Brother. Cirie Fields from Survivor won The Traitors season 1.

The rumored cast for The Traitors season 2 started getting leaked online in September 2023. The Twitter account GamerVev revealed some of the names in a Twitter thread. Peacock finally confirmed the cast on September 21, 2023. Here’s the full list of the 21 stars competing:

The Traitors Season 2 Host

Alan Cumming is returning to host The Traitors season 2. His dog Lala is being introduced as his trusty sidekick, according to Peacock. During Alan’s exclusive interview with HollywoodLife before season 1 premiered, the Scottish award-winning actor talked about how much he enjoyed hosting the reality show.

“I was constantly surprised, amazing, horrified, at people’s behavior,” Alan said. “And just how people behave under stress. And how good people were at lying. How bad people were at lying.”

Who Won The Traitors Season 1?

Cirie Fields won the first season of The Traitors. Cirie became a fan-favorite on Survivor when she competed on Survivor: Panama. She has appeared in three additional seasons of Survivor.

Following her Traitors win, Cirie became a houseguest on Big Brother season 25 along with her son Jared Fields. She came in 5th place.