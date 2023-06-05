‘Bling Empire’ Stars Pay Tribute To Late Co-Star Anna Shay After Her Death

Anna Shay‘s Bling Empire co-stars honored her after her death at 62 on Monday, June 5. Stars from the Netflix series took to social media to pay tribute to her following her passing. Kevin Kreider and Kelly Mi Li were the first two to share tributes to their late co-star.

Kevin shared a photo of the Bling Empire cast and a hilarious clip from the show of him and Anna riding in her car, as he asks her to slow down. In the caption, he wrote a loving message about how much he’ll miss her. “You never know when your last goodbye will be. So unexpected and wished when I saw you last for lunch I would have taken a moment to smell the roses and had one last adventure with you,” he wrote.

Kelly shared a series of photos of herself and Anna (as well as a few with the whole cast). The last shot was a super sweet moment with her hugging the star at an event. “RIP @annashay93,” she wrote with three broken heart emojis. “You are truly one of a kind and we will miss you forever.”

Anna’s family announced that she died after suffering from a stroke in a statement to People. “It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke,” they said. “Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten.”

Anna made her debut in the first season of Bling Empire in 2021. She was introduced as a socialite of both Russian and Japanese heritage. Her father Edward Shay founded the American Government and Defense contractor Pacific Architects and Engineers. She was selling the company at the start of the Netflix series. She was immediately beloved by fans of the series.