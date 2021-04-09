‘The Challenge’s Trishelle Reveals Whether She Actually Hooked Up With Leonardo DiCaprio

Reality star, Trishelle Cannatella, spilled the tea about her rumored hookup with Leonardo DiCaprio on the April 8 episode of ‘WWHL.’

Trishelle Cannatella, who is best known for starring on MTV’s The Real World and The Challenge, confirmed the longtime rumor that she once hooked up with Leonardo DiCaprio. The 41-year-old appeared on the April 8 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and answered a fan question about hooking up with celebrities like Leo and Andy Dick.

“Andy Dick, we made out, and we used to make out a lot,” Trishelle admitted. Then, when it came time to dish about Leo, she blushed and giggled. “Let’s just save [Leo] for the drinking game!” she insisted. Well, when it was time to play Never Have I ever later in the show, Andy Cohen made sure to revisit the question. “Never have I ever hooked up with Leonardo DiCaprio,” he said. Trishelle laughed and said, “I’m parched,” before taking a drink, which meant she HAD done the act.

Andy was impressed by the confession. “Good for you!” he told her, to which Trishelle quipped back, “Good for him!” Rumors of Trishelle and Leo’s hookup first surfaced in 2005, and Trishelle dished further on meeting the actor during an interview with Variety earlier this week.

“Katie [Cooley] and I were at Saddle Ranch and we were going to The Standard when The Standard hotel was super cool,” Trishelle shared. “Right as we were crossing the street, two guys were walking, and they both had baseball caps on, and one of them was like, ‘Trishelle!’ Katie keeps walking and she says, ‘Stop talking to fans,” and crosses the street. And I look, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, it’s Leonardo DiCaprio.'”

Trishelle said that Leo went with her and Katie to The Standard after meeting on the street. “He walks back with us and we end up talking,” she continued. “He knew everybody’s name from the show.” When Leo allegedly started peppering her with questions about her castmates, Trishelle said she realized, that “actual real celebrities watch reality TV,” too.

Trishelle made her reality television debut on The Real World: Las Vegas, which was filmed during the first half of 2002 and aired later that year, into 2003. She then appeared on various seasons of The Challenge on and off from 2003 until 2013. Trishelle was also cast on The Challenge: All Stars, which is currently airing on Paramount+. However, she was eliminated in the show’s second episode on April 8.