Jared Fields: 5 Things To Know About The ’Big Brother’ Contestant Whose Mom Is A ‘Survivor’ Legend

Jared Fields is one of the new houseguests on Big Brother season 25.

His mom is Survivor legend Cirie Fields.

Jared is an exterminator.

Big Brother is borrowing a loved one of a Survivor icon for its 25th season. Jared Fields, the 25-year-old son of four-time Survivor player Cirie Fields, is one of the 16 houseguests on the new season of Big Brother that premieres August 2. If Jared is anything like his mom, then he’s going to be an amazing Big Brother player. The expectations for Jared are extremely high.

Jared isn’t the only BB25 star whose loved one played Survivor. He’ll be joined by Cory Wurtenberg, the brother of Survivor 42 contestant Zach Wurtenberger. If they recognize each other, Jared and Cory could form a strong alliance. Ahead of the Big Brother 25 premiere, here’s everything you need to know about Jared.

Jared is the son of reality television royalty. His mom Cirie played Survivor four times and is regarded as one of the greatest players to never win. She competed on Survivor: Panama (2006), Survivor: Micronesia (2008), Survivor: Heroes Vs. Villains (2010), and Survivor: Game Changers (2017).

In addition to Survivor, Cirie also appeared on the first season of Peacock’s The Traitors. She won the show and the $250,000 grand prize.

Jared plans to keep his mom’s identity a secret on Big Brother.

Jared confirmed before the game that he doesn’t plan to tell the other houseguests about his connection to Cirie.

“Imagine you hearing on a basketball court that you’re playing against LeBron’s son, you would think that he has the most game ever, and you want to take that chance. I’m not taking a chance,” he said in an interview with Parade. “My mom is basically the Michael Jordan of Survivor. So there’s no way that I’m telling anyone in this game who she is.”

Jared appeared on Survivor.

Jared was Cirie’s family member visitor on Survivor: Game Changers. Jared had just graduated high school and his mom had to miss the ceremony. The pair got to reunite and were taken on the reward with some of the other castaways and their loved ones. Jared was also rumored to be in the mix for Survivor: David Vs. Goliath (2018), but he was apparently cut from the cast at the last minute.

Jared is an exterminator.

Jared works as an exterminator, according to his CBS bio. Aside from his job, Jared is also active on social media. He’s on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Threads.

Jared lives in Connecticut.

Jared currently lives in Norwalk, Connecticut. Jared said in his interview with Parade that he’s the youngest brother of 11.