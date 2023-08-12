Kate Chastain’s Kid & The Father Mystery: Everything to Know About The ‘Below Deck’ Star’s Pregnancy

Kate Chastain is a TV personality known for her time on Bravo’s Below Deck.

She departed the show after Season 7.

Kate is not married but was once linked to her former co-star Ben Robinson.

Most recently, she announced the birth of her first child on May 5, 2023.

Kate Chastain, 40, has taken on the new role of a proud momma as of May 2023! The Below Deck alum announced the arrival of her first child earlier this year via Instagram. “Hard Launch: Sullivan Cay,” she captioned a selfie with her baby boy on May 5. Aside from being a stylish new mom, the 40-year-old previously made headlines when she announced her exit from the Bravo reality series in 2020.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, I have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new land-based role,” she captioned an Instagram post in Feb. 2020. “I intend to step back as a senior member of the Below Deck family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support His Majesty Andy Cohen.” Three years later Kate is still making headlines, but this time it’s about the father of her baby. Below is everything to know about her pregnancy, the rumors about the father of her child, and more!

Kate Chastain’s Pregnancy

The Lucky Charming author confirmed that she was pregnant with her first child in Dec. 2022. “I am absolutely thrilled to become a mother,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “It’s something I’ve always hoped for so this is truly a dream come true!” She went on to explain that she announced the new of her pregnancy due to her on-camera appearances on Below Deck Galley Talk.

“This is such a new and special experience, so I’m really being protective of what I share publicly, but with new episodes of Below Deck Galley Talk about to air on Bravo after Christmas and The Traitors premiering on Peacock on Jan. 12, 2023, there’s just no hiding my baby bump any longer!”, she gushed at the time. Soon after, the then momma-to-be took to Instagram to show off her pregnancy bump. “I’m already planning so many birthday theme parties for you,” she captioned the mirror selfie on Dec. 13, 2022.

Who Is The Father Of Kate Chastain’s Baby?

For the record, the only thing this handsome guy has in common with any chef is the tendency to get emotional around meal times pic.twitter.com/NtLXpJizLF — Kate Chastain (@Kate_Chastain) May 8, 2023

Soon after the blonde beauty confirmed she was expecting her first child many of her fans were quick to inquire about who the father of her child is. Despite their many guesses, Kate has kept the identity of the father under wraps. In fact, at BravoCon 2022 she confirmed that she was entering motherhood on her own, as reported by Bravo’s The Daily Dish. “I’m doing it solo and perhaps with some help,” Kate said at the time. “But I’m happy to do it alone.”

Kate Chastain & Ben Robinson Rumors

It would be great if people would stop commenting and messaging me “baby Ben!”…….every single day. For reference this is Ben as a baby on the left next to Sullivan. Clearly not related pic.twitter.com/agNcSsHqp7 — Kate Chastain (@Kate_Chastain) July 30, 2023

Despite the fact that Kate has not revealed the identity of her child’s father, it has not stopped her fans from guessing. When she shared the birth announcement photo at the time of Sullivan’s birth, many of her one million followers took to the comments to suggest that it was her former co-star Ben Robinson, 42. “Is it just me, or does baby look JUST like chef Ben?”, one admirer wrote, while another added, “There is no test result in this world that could convince me that isn’t Ben’s child.”

The famous chef is currently engaged to Kiara Cabral, which he announced days after Kate’s birth. The former co-stars were previously linked at the start of the series, however, Kate confirmed it was just a fling during a Sept. 2021 interview with US Weekly. Since the arrival of her bundle of joy, Kate has shutdown speculation that Ben is the father.

On Jul. 29, 2023, she even shared a side-by-side photo of Ben as baby next to Sullivan. “It would be great if people would stop commenting and messaging me ‘baby Ben!’…….every single day. For reference this is Ben as a baby on the left next to Sullivan. Clearly not related,” she clapped back via Twitter. Prior to that, on May 8, she shared a photo of her little one and seemingly shutdown Ben rumors once more. “For the record, the only thing this handsome guy has in common with any chef is the tendency to get emotional around meal times,” Kate joked in the caption.

Kate Chastain’s Relationship Status

The former chief stew may have had a brief spark with Ben and a romance with a woman named Ro Hernandez, per Screen Rant, but now her focus appears to be on her baby. Kate revealed her relationship status during BravoCon 2022, per The Daily Dish. “I’m single too, you guys,” she told the crowd at the time. At the time of this publication she has not revealed any new updates on her romantic life.